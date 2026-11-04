Helicopter Crash Miami Biscayne Bay One Dead Two Injured

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into Miami's Biscayne Bay on November 4, killing one person and injuring two others. The NTSB leads the investigation.

A fatal aviation accident occurred in Miami when a private helicopter plunged into Biscayne Bay on Wednesday morning. The crash resulted in the death of one individual while two other passengers sustained injuries requiring immediate medical attention. Emergency response teams arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported to authorities.

Emergency Response And Casualty Details

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that three patients were extracted from the water following the crash. Two adult trauma alert patients were transported by ground rescue units from the City of Miami Fire Rescue and Key Biscayne Fire Rescue to a designated landing zone. From there, MDFR Air Rescue helicopters transported them to a main trauma center for treatment.

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Local news outlets reported that two men were rushed to hospitals with injuries, while a third person was confirmed deceased. Aerial footage captured at the scene showed officials standing near a yellow tarp covering what appeared to be a body. Another image showed a man being taken away from the scene on a stretcher by authorities.

Aviation Authority And Incident Facts

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft involved as a Robinson R44 helicopter. According to an official statement provided to the Daily Mail, there were three people onboard at the time of the crash. The government body confirmed that the aircraft went down at approximately 11:15 a.m. local time.

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The crash site was located in the water east of Miami Executive Airport in Florida. Officials stated that the incident happened just after 11 a.m., with specific timing recorded at 11:15 a.m. Images from the scene showed floatation devices in the waters surrounding the crash area.

Investigation Leadership And Next Steps

The National Transportation Safety Board has been assigned to lead the official investigation into the cause of the crash. The FAA and the NTSB are both involved in gathering evidence and analyzing data from the incident. The NTSB will provide all future updates regarding the progress of their inquiry.

This developing story involves multiple agencies coordinating their efforts to understand the circumstances leading to the tragedy. Authorities continue to secure the area and assist with the ongoing investigation procedures.