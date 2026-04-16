Henry Challenges Arsenal: Show Us The Fire Against Manchester City

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has called on Mikel Arteta's side to prove their manager's claims of 'fire' by delivering a dominant performance against Manchester City this weekend, expressing doubts about their current form.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has issued a direct challenge to manager Mikel Arteta , urging the team to demonstrate the 'fire' he has spoken about in their upcoming crucial fixture against Manchester City . Henry expressed skepticism regarding Arsenal 's ability to secure a positive result at the Etihad Stadium, especially if they replicate the uninspired performances witnessed in recent matches. This comes in the wake of a concerning slump for the Gunners, which includes a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth and a total of three losses in their last four games.

Prior to their Europa League second leg against Sporting CP, Arteta had implored his players to exhibit 'no fear' and 'pure fire' to reverse their recent decline, which has seen more defeats in a fortnight than in the preceding 49 matches of their campaign. However, the subsequent lacklustre display in Europe has prompted former club stalwarts to question whether the squad can reignite their spark in time for the critical final stretch of the season. The apparent absence of intensity during the match against the Portuguese champions led Henry to question the squad's capacity to deliver the clinical edge required in these high-stakes encounters.

While a supporter of Arteta's vision, Henry stressed the imperative for the team to translate words into dominant performances on the field. Reacting to Arteta's pre-match comments, Henry stated, I believe in what he said, I’m a big believer. I believe in what I see. I believe in the fire but when you talk like that, you have to do it then. But I didn’t see that tonight. We are through, so happy, semi-final. We never won it, I never won it so I can’t really talk about all of that but I won the league though.

Henry appeared visibly amused when questioned about the suitability of the performance level against Sporting for a clash against Manchester City, acknowledging the historical dominance of Pep Guardiola's side. Nevertheless, he reiterated that the current season represents Arsenal's most significant opportunity to silence their detractors. Demanding a strong showing at the Etihad, the club's all-time leading goalscorer added, Go and win at Man City. I want to see that fire there. That’s the fire I want to see, I believe Mikel, yes, but go and show it. Not like tonight or against Bournemouth or Brighton away or Mansfield or everything that I’ve seen this season. The Man City that I’ve seen recently . We’re talking about the team that won four in a row. Liverpool came in between that, if not, it would have been more. Again, I do believe. I’ve been saying since the beginning of the season that this year I do believe that we can win the league.

This is the biggest chance in your life to not only shut anyone down, but to prove that yourself as a team that we can. And then people will not talk about whatever word they want to use that I will not use. I do believe personally. But I’m sitting here on a chair working on CBS, there’s nothing I can do. Now, I heard fire. I want to see that fire at the Etihad. Arsenal currently sits atop the Premier League table with 70 points from 32 matches, heading into Sunday's pivotal encounter at Manchester City. A victory at the Etihad would impressively extend their lead at the summit to nine points. Following this crucial fixture, Arsenal faces a challenging schedule, including matches against Newcastle on April 25, and further league games against Fulham, West Ham, and Burnley in May. This demanding domestic run is compounded by a high-stakes Champions League semi-final tie against Atletico Madrid, with the first leg set to be played at the Metropolitano





goal / 🏆 59. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thierry Henry Mikel Arteta Arsenal Manchester City Premier League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal handed massive injury concern ahead of Man City as six players miss trainingManchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad this weekend in a mammoth Premier League clash.

Read more »

Thierry Henry highlights Arsenal weakness ahead of Champions League game vs SportingThierry Henry believes Arsenal could face trouble in their Champions League quarter-final if Sporting CP use similar tactics to Bournemouth.

Read more »

Man City and Arsenal's final Premier League points tallies and positions predictedManchester City host Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday after moving just six points behind them in the table with a game in hand against Crystal Palace still to play

Read more »

Manchester City would ‘buy Tino Livramento tomorrow’ as Newcastle sale plan revealedThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Two men given banning orders for tailgating at Manchester City and Arsenal cup finalThe two men are the first to be sanctioned under the new law

Read more »

Thierry Henry Calls for Arsenal to Make a Statement Against Manchester CityArsenal legend Thierry Henry has urged his former club to display more determination and 'fire' in their crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City this weekend. Following an unconvincing performance in their Champions League tie against Sporting CP, Henry believes Arsenal must deliver a statement performance against Pep Guardiola's side to maintain their title aspirations.

Read more »