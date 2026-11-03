Henry Nowak Family Claims Police Manipulation After Stabbing Death

Henry Nowak's family alleges Hampshire and Isle of Wight police manipulated them and misled investigators regarding the stabbing death of the 18-year-old student in Southampton.

The grieving family of Henry Nowak has publicly accused police authorities of manipulating them during the traumatic months following the fatal stabbing of the eighteen-year-old student in Southampton last December. Mark Nowak, the father, along with stepmother Katie Nowak, mother Lucy Ross, and sister Olivia, revealed in a new documentary that they felt deceived by detectives and the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Their statements come as the family seeks clarity and accountability for the treatment of their loved one in his final moments and the subsequent investigation by law enforcement agencies.

Allegations Of Police Deception And False Narratives

Henry Nowak was stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa, a twenty-three-year-old man who falsely accused the student of racial abuse. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Digwa handcuffed Nowak while he was lying on the ground dying. Police body-worn camera footage obtained by the family shows Nowak repeatedly telling officers he had been stabbed, only to be met with a response from an officer that stated he should not think he had been stabbed. Digwa was later sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of twenty-one years in June following his conviction at Southampton Crown Court.

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The family claims that Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary initially presented a narrative that suggested Henry Nowak was the aggressor in the incident, rather than the victim of a fatal stabbing. Officers allegedly informed the family that they had administered first aid to Nowak immediately upon arrival. However, this account was later contradicted when it was admitted that Nowak had actually been handcuffed and arrested before any medical assistance was provided. This shifting story caused significant distress for the Nowak family, who felt they were being deliberately misled.

Family Trauma And Questions Regarding Police Conduct

Mark Nowak described the profound shock of hearing that his son was being portrayed as the aggressor while he was driving home from identifying his son's body. He was contacted by police to approve a press release that would name his son for the first time. Mark noted that the draft release depicted Henry as the aggressor, which he found to be a shocking and tarnishing of the victim's name at such a heartbreaking time. The family believes that police initially accepted Digwa's false claims that he was the victim of a racist attack.

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Katie Nowak expressed her fear that the family was manipulated in their darkest hours, suggesting that decisions were made to protect the police reputation rather than to assist the grieving family. She stated that they felt failed multiple times throughout the process. The family only viewed the disturbing bodycam footage several weeks later, on the first day of Digwa's trial. This delay in transparency contributed to their sense of isolation and confusion during a period of intense emotional turmoil.

The family also highlighted strange interactions with police, including questions about Henry's political views and their own. Lucy Ross recalled finding it very strange to be asked about politics shortly after being informed of her son's murder. Mark Nowak explained that the official account of events evolved with every interaction they had with the authorities. What began as a statement about immediate first aid changed to detaining everyone, then detaining only Henry, and finally placing him under arrest. Mark stated that this evolution made them feel hoodwinked and not told the truth.

Documentary Revelations And Ongoing IOPC Scrutiny

The claims were detailed in the ITV documentary titled Dear Henry: Our Fight For Justice, which aired recently. The program features interviews with the family and ITV News UK editor Paul Brand, who spoke with each family member about their experiences. The documentary also addresses the role of the Independent Office for Police Conduct in the aftermath of the tragedy. The family was informed by the IOPC in April that there was no evidence of any misconduct by the officers involved on the night of the killing. This conclusion was deeply unsettling for the family, who believed there was clear evidence of poor handling of the scene.

Vickrum Digwa used an eight-inch blade to stab Henry Nowak five times, delivering the fatal blow to his chest. Despite the conviction of the attacker, the family continues to fight for justice regarding the conduct of the police. They argue that the initial misrepresentation of events and the failure to provide immediate care were critical failures in duty. The documentary serves as a platform for them to share their story and highlight the systemic issues they believe contributed to their suffering. The family hopes that their experiences will lead to greater transparency and accountability in how police handle similar tragic incidents in the future. Their fight underscores the need for honest communication between law enforcement and grieving families during the most vulnerable times.