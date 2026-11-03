Henry Nowak Family Condemns Politicization of Death and Southampton Riots

The family of Henry Nowak denounces political exploitation of his death and violent riots in Southampton, demanding justice without partisan interference in their tragedy.

The family of Henry Nowak has publicly rejected attempts to politicize his fatal stabbing, condemning the violent riots in Southampton that erupted following the conviction of his attacker. Speaking in an ITV Tonight documentary titled Dear Henry: Our Fight For Justice, relatives stated that Henry would have despised the unrest and accused certain politicians of exploiting his murder for wider ideological battles.

Family Rejects Political Gamesmanship

Hospital workers and community members in Southampton mourn the loss of Henry Nowak, who was fatally stabbed last December. His mother, Lucy Ross, described the efforts by political figures to link his death to broader narratives as a cold game played at the expense of grieving families. She emphasized that while she understands the anger felt by the community, she refuses to let her son's tragedy become a pawn in a political argument.

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Olivia Nowak, Henry's sister, also condemned the riots but acknowledged the deep frustration that drove some residents to protest. She clarified that while citizens have a right to voice their opinions through lawful marches, the violent destruction seen in Southampton was unacceptable. The family stressed that Henry was not a divisive individual and that his life and values should not be used to deepen social divides.

Details of Stabbing and Police Response

Henry Nowak was attacked by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely accused the victim of racial abuse before stabbing him. Body-worn camera footage released by police captures a disturbing exchange where Henry repeatedly told officers he had been stabbed, only for an officer to respond that he did not think he had. Henry was subsequently handcuffed while lying on the ground, a detail that has become central to the family's quest for accountability.

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Digwa, aged 23, was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison in June for the murder. The shocking footage of Henry's treatment by police sparked immediate outrage, leading to protests that began outside a local police station before escalating into violent riots across Southampton. The incident has drawn intense scrutiny to police conduct and the handling of racially motivated crimes in the United Kingdom.

Conflicting Political Narratives Emerged

Political leaders reacted sharply to the footage, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage calling for public rage and an end to what he termed two-tier policing. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch echoed these sentiments, arguing that racism should not be viewed as an issue affecting only ethnic minorities. These statements contrasted with the position of then-Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, whose spokesman explicitly denied the existence of two-tier policing within the force.

Lucy Ross stated that she did not want to engage in these partisan debates, focusing instead on the specific circumstances of her son's death. She questioned why Henry was treated differently on the ground compared to how Digwa's family was handled by authorities. For the Nowak family, the primary concern is understanding the procedural failures that allowed a man to carry a massive dagger and for the victim to be restrained while dying.

Official Investigations and Review Process

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) initially reviewed the case and determined that attending officers would not face disciplinary or criminal proceedings. A letter sent to the family in April stated that no serious concerns were identified that would justify bringing proceedings. However, the watchdog announced in July that two officers were placed under investigation for potential gross misconduct, with findings expected early next year.

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Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has commissioned an independent review led by former lord chancellor Alex Chalk to examine potential missed opportunities to intervene. This review includes an assessment of the IOPC's involvement and the broader police response to the incident. The Nowak family remains committed to seeking the truth through official channels, insisting that their fight is for justice rather than political victory.