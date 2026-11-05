Henry Nowak Family Suspects Police Covered Up Bodycam Footage

The family of Henry Nowak alleges Hampshire police delayed releasing bodycam footage of his wrongful arrest to protect their reputation while his killer Vickrum Digwa faced trial.

Mark Nowak and Katie Nowak have publicly stated that they believe Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary intentionally withheld crucial body-worn camera footage of their son Henry Nowak until the trial of his murderer, Vickrum Digwa. The family contends that police authorities delayed showing the video, which depicts officers handcuffing the dying 18-year-old student, to prevent public scrutiny of the wrongful arrest and to encourage Digwa to plead guilty.

The shocking video captures the harrowing moments after Henry was stabbed by Digwa in Southampton on December 3 last year. In the footage, Henry can be heard repeatedly pleading for medical assistance by telling officers, "I've been stabbed" and "Call an ambulance," to which one officer responds, "Don't think you have, mate." The family says that until the footage was played in court on May 14 this year, they were unaware that their son had been treated as a suspect while lying on the ground bleeding.

Also read Henry Nowak Murder: Appeal on Digwa Sentence and Digwa's Mother Release

Suppression of Crucial Video Evidence

Hampshire Constabulary provided the Nowak family with no opportunity to view the bodycam recordings of Henry's arrest for five months following the incident. The video was only revealed when Southampton Crown Court played it during the murder trial of Vickrum Digwa, who stood by watching the arrest while Henry lay dying. Digwa had falsely accused Henry of racial abuse prior to stabbing him.

The Nowaks, led by Katie Nowak and Mark Nowak, expressed deep distress over this five-month delay, suggesting that the police wanted to control the narrative surrounding the death. They argued that keeping the video secret allowed authorities to avoid immediate accountability for the mishandling of the scene where Henry was handcuffed instead of receiving emergency care.

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IOPC Report and Official Denial of Fault

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) had previously informed the family that no officers would face criminal or disciplinary action. In a letter sent on April 10, the IOPC stated there was no evidence of serious wrongdoing by the officers involved. The letter read that after careful consideration, the office found no concerns regarding the officers' actions or decisions that justified disciplinary proceedings.

This official declaration led the family to initially accept that the police response was justified. However, the subsequent revelation of the video footage contradicted the IOPC's findings in the eyes of the family. They described the video as "just horror" and stated that watching it caused them to re-examine every conversation they had had with law enforcement since the tragedy.

Strategic Delay to Avoid Public Outcry

Katie Nowak suggested that police officers may have hoped Digwa would plead guilty, which would have allowed the bodycam footage of Henry's wrongful arrest to never be made public. She stated that they feared "some decisions were made to try and protect police and their reputation, rather than try and help us as a family." Mark Nowak agreed, noting that the most infuriating aspect was the lack of truth and integrity throughout the process.

Mark Nowak emphasized that if there had been no trial, there would have been no opportunity to see the video. He observed that the information provided to the family evolved and changed over time, indicating that something fundamentally went wrong on the night Henry was murdered. The family feels manipulated during their darkest hours by authorities who prioritized institutional protection over transparency.

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Escalated Sentencing and Ongoing Investigation

Vickrum Digwa was originally jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years in June following his conviction for murder. However, on Thursday, the Court of Appeal increased his minimum sentence to 25 years in prison. This increase came amidst a broader investigation into the police response to the incident, which was launched by the IOPC after the bodycam footage sparked a fierce public outcry.

The family also highlighted the intrusive nature of the police inquiry from the beginning. When officers arrived at their homes in the early hours to inform them of Henry's death, they immediately asked about Henry's political views and those of his mother, Lucy Ross. Lucy Ross recalled finding this question "really strange" given the circumstances, as it occurred just moments after they were told their son had been murdered.

Impact on Family and Call for Accountability

The revelation of the withheld video has had a profound impact on the Nowak family, fundamentally changing their understanding of the events surrounding Henry's death. Olivia Nowak, Henry's sister, and Lucy Ross, his mother, spoke about the shock of learning that police had suspected Henry was the instigator of violence. This narrative stood in stark contrast to the reality captured in the bodycam footage.

Henry Nowak's story has become a focal point for discussions on police conduct and accountability in the United Kingdom. The family's campaign for answers continues as they seek to expose what they perceive as a systemic failure to protect citizens and provide honest communication during critical incidents. Their fight for justice remains active as they demand full transparency regarding the decisions made by Hampshire Constabulary officers.