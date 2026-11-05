Henry Nowak Murder: Appeal on Digwa Sentence and Digwa's Mother Release

The family of Henry Nowak expresses outrage as Vickrum Digwa appeals his life sentence and his mother faces early release under government schemes.

The family of Henry Nowak has issued a stinging condemnation of the British justice system following revelations that the man convicted of murdering their son is appealing his life sentence. Simultaneously, the mother of the killer, Kiran Kaur, is scheduled for early release from prison under the Government's standard early release scheme, a development that has intensified the grief and anger of the victim's relatives.

The Court of Appeal is set to hear arguments today regarding the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa. Senior judges will review both Digwa's claim that his jail term is manifestly excessive and the parallel bid by Attorney General Ellie Reeves to increase the punishment as unduly lenient. The hearing, presided over by Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Mr Justice Nicklin, and Mr Justice Wall, begins at 10am at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

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Court Review of Digwa Sentencing

Vickrum Digwa, aged 23, received a mandatory life sentence with a minimum tariff of 21 years in June after being found guilty of stabbing 18-year-old Henry Nowak. The attack occurred on December 3 last year in Southampton, where Digwa used a ceremonial knife with an eight-inch blade. The legal proceedings today represent a critical juncture for both the prosecution and the defense, as they contest the severity of the punishment initially imposed by the lower courts.

The Attorney General's referral to the Court of Appeal indicates a belief that the original sentence failed to reflect the gravity of the crime. This legal mechanism allows the government to challenge sentences it deems too light, ensuring that the penalty aligns with public interest and legal standards. The outcome of this appeal could significantly alter the time Digwa spends behind bars.

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Father and Stepmother Condemn Early Release

Mark Nowak and his wife, Katie Nowak, Henry's stepmother, spoke to ITV News UK editor Paul Brand in a documentary titled Dear Henry: Our Fight For Justice. They described the situation as utterly unjust, highlighting the disparity between the suffering of the victim's family and the relative ease with which the perpetrator's family navigates the prison system. The family argues that the current framework fails to account for the profound trauma inflicted on Henry's loved ones.

Kiran Kaur, Digwa's mother, was sentenced to three years in prison in July for assisting an offender. She pleaded guilty to hiding the knife used in the murder, which bore traces of Henry's blood. Despite the three-year sentence, Kaur is expected to be released next month after serving only one year. This early release is part of the standard protocol for prisoners, but the timing has been viewed as particularly cruel by the Nowak family, as it coincides with the approaching first anniversary of Henry's death.

Mothers React to Judicial Disparity

Lucy Ross, Henry's mother, expressed profound disappointment in the judicial handling of Digwa's mother. In an interview, she stated that while parents naturally protect their children, they must also protect them from wrong actions. She criticized Kaur for failing to uphold moral responsibility by concealing the murder weapon. The emotional toll of the case is evident in the contrasting experiences of the two mothers, with Lucy visiting Henry's grave while Kaur may soon regain her freedom.

The Nowak family has publicly called on the Government to reconsider the early release scheme, arguing that victims deserve greater consideration in such decisions. Mark Nowak labeled the prospect of Kaur being free for Christmas an absolute disgrace, emphasizing the pain of being unable to share the holiday with his son while the killer's mother walks free. They are urging policymakers to prioritize the feelings of victims' families over automatic sentence reductions.

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Police Scrutiny and Ongoing Investigations

The handling of the case by Hampshire Police has come under intense scrutiny following the release of body-worn video footage. The video shows police officers handcuffing Henry while he lay dying, gasping that he had been stabbed. In the footage, an officer responds, Don't think you have, mate, after Digwa falsely claimed the teenager had racially abused him. This interaction sparked widespread public outrage and protests across the United Kingdom.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced last month that an independent review led by former Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk would examine the murder. The review aims to identify any missed opportunities for intervention by authorities. Additionally, His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services opened a formal investigation in August at the request of police and crime commissioner Donna Jones to assess the end-to-end process of the police response.

Henry's sister, Olivia Nowak, revealed that she alerted her mother to the arrival of police at their home during the emergency. The family continues to face the dual burden of legal appeals and institutional inquiries. As the Court of Appeal prepares to hear arguments, the family remains steadfast in their fight for justice, demanding that the legal system better reflect the value of the life lost in Southampton.