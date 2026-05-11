Henry Nowak's killer has prison sentence increased from 21 to 25 years

Vickrum Digwa's minimum jail term for the murder of Henry Nowak has been increased from 21 to 25 years by the Court of Appeal, which ruled the original sentence unduly lenient.

Vickrum Digwa, who murdered 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton, has had his minimum prison sentence increased from 21 to 25 years by the Court of Appeal.

The judges ruled the original term was unduly lenient and refused Digwa permission to appeal against it. With time already served on remand deducted, Digwa must serve at least 24 years and 190 days before he can be considered for parole. The Lady Chief Justice, Baroness Carr, said the original term did not adequately reflect the overall seriousness of the murder.

Also read Henry Nowak Murder: Appeal on Digwa Sentence and Digwa's Mother Release

Henry Nowak, from Chafford Hundred in Essex, was stabbed multiple times by Digwa in Southampton on December 3 last year. Digwa, then 22, lied to police that his victim had racially abused him, which led to Henry being handcuffed as he lay dying. The trial judge later found Digwa's accusations of racism to be a lie.

At his sentencing hearing at Southampton Crown Court in June, Judge William Mousley KC said Digwa had a small knife called a kirpan, which baptised Sikhs are expected to carry at all times, and a large dagger in a sheath due to his membership of the Nihang order. Digwa was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years.

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Court of Appeal Review

The Attorney General, Ellie Reeves, referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal as unduly lenient under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme. Digwa also sought permission to challenge it as manifestly excessive. Both bids were heard on Thursday by Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Mr Justice Nicklin and Mr Justice Wall, with Digwa appearing via video link from HMP Frankland.

The hearing was temporarily paused after about 15 minutes because a fire alarm sounded at the Royal Courts of Justice, prompting the building's evacuation. The Lady Chief Justice said the trial judge had been entitled to start at 15 years, as he found Digwa had not taken the knife to the scene intending to commit a crime. But she said a very significant uplift was needed because of the use of the large kirpan.

She said the fact that initially carrying the knife may have been lawful does not reduce the seriousness of its subsequent lethal use. She said the original sentence had understated the repeated use of a large dagger with intent to kill, and the deliberate cruelty, additional suffering and obstruction that followed. It was not only lenient, but unduly so, she said.

During the hearing, Jonathan Polnay KC, for the Attorney General, argued the 21-year term did not sufficiently reflect the very high degree of seriousness of the offending. He said Digwa had abused the legal exemption allowing Sikhs to carry religious blades, which permitted him to have the dagger, and that this was on at least one level analogous to an abuse of trust.

In written submissions, he said the offender was carrying a substantial bladed weapon in public, immediately available for use, which he repeatedly deployed against an unarmed and defenceless stranger. He listed significant additional aggravating factors: sustained attempts to pervert the course of justice, a false allegation of racism against the deceased, procurement of his mother's assistance in concealing evidence, degradation of the dying victim by filming him, and conduct in misleading responders.

He said the bid to increase the sentence is not about the lawful possession of a kirpan but about what followed. He said when a person who has the benefit of that accommodation uses the article protected by law for repeated lethal violence, that is an aggravating factor of particular weight.

Defence Challenge

Imran Khan KC, defending, argued the trial judge had already expressly aggravated the sentence for both the dangerous weapon and the abuse of religious privilege, as well as other factors, and that overlapping aggravating factors had been counted more than once. He said the sentence could only be increased in exceptional, rather than borderline cases, and directed to gross error by the sentencing judge, asking: Where is the gross error?

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He acknowledged the law allowing Digwa to carry the knife plainly did not allow him to use it to murder Mr Nowak and said carrying a knife for religious reasons should not of itself cause Sikh offenders to be given longer sentences. Challenging the length of the sentence, he said while Digwa's lies to first responders unquestionably affected the dignity with which Mr Nowak was treated, his wounds were unsurvivable.

The false account therefore did not worsen the fatal injury or deprive Mr Nowak of the prospect of survival, he said. When the Lady Chief Justice responded that it must have been terrifying for Henry, Mr Khan said: I accept that. To put it pithily, the Attorney General says 21 years was too little. We say it was too much, he added.

The judges agreed some factors should not have counted against Digwa, including the community impact of the case, which he had not anticipated or intended. Digwa's mother was jailed for three years in July for assisting an offender by removing the knife from the scene. She abandoned an appeal against her sentence shortly before Thursday's hearing. Members of Mr Nowak's family attended the hearing in person.

Before the hearing, they told ITV that Digwa being allowed to challenge his sentence doesn't feel fair to us at all. In a statement after the ruling, Henry's family called the decision an important step towards justice but said no sentence, however long, can ever give Henry his life back. They continued: We have been given a life sentence of grief.

Family Reaction

There is no appeal for us, no reduction in our suffering and no prospect of ever getting our son back. Henry's father, Mark Nowak, and the rest of his family said they had been given a life sentence of grief. Attorney General Ellie Reeves, who was Solicitor General at the time of the referral, said: The brutality and cruelty of this case horrified me, and I know that feeling is shared by the British public.

My thoughts remain with Henry's family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. No sentence can ever fill the void left by his loss, and I hope this outcome goes some way towards bringing them the justice they deserve. An independent rapid review is being carried out by Alex Chalk.

The killing later sparked unrest when police body-worn video was released showing officers handcuffing Mr Nowak as he lay dying after Digwa falsely told officers the teenager had racially abused him. The case has also prompted a charity welcoming a knife crime campaign in London and a minister pledging facial recognition law safeguards. A community remains in shock after a Halloween stabbing.