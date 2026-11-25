A new Higher Education Policy Institute report identifies performing arts and media as key drivers of UK degree grade inflation, raising concerns about credential integrity and student outcomes.

A comprehensive new report from the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) reveals that 'soft' university subjects, particularly performing arts, are driving significant grade inflation across British higher education. This surge in first-class degrees occurs simultaneously as the Labour Party advocates for a broader curriculum in schools that includes more creative and artistic disciplines. The findings suggest a growing disconnect between academic awards and the rigorous standards traditionally associated with degree classifications.

Surging First Class Degree Rates Across UK Institutions

Higher Education Policy Institute data indicates a dramatic shift in award distributions over the last decade. Between 2015 and 2025, the proportion of first-class marks handed out by British universities climbed from 20.6 per cent to 27.8 per cent. Furthermore, the combined share of students receiving either firsts or 2:1 degrees expanded from 67.0 per cent to 73.4 per cent during this same period. This statistical trend highlights a systemic change in how academic achievement is measured and awarded within the UK university sector.

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The performance arts discipline experienced the most pronounced increase, with first-class awards rising by 13 percentage points. Media studies followed with a rise of more than ten points, while creative arts and design also saw double-digit increases. These subjects stand in sharp contrast to mathematics and physics, where firsts rose by only 1.6 and 2.1 percentage points respectively. The disparity suggests that assessment methods and subject nature play a critical role in determining grade distributions.

Coursework Assessment Vulnerabilities and Student Impact

HEPI researchers concluded that subjects relying heavily on coursework rather than traditional examinations are more susceptible to grade inflation. This vulnerability allows for greater subjectivity in grading, which can lead to inconsistent standards across different institutions. The report emphasizes that these trends cannot be fully explained by improvements in student attainment, teaching quality, or assessment accuracy. Instead, a significant portion of the increase is attributed to unexplained inflation that disproportionately benefits students in certain fields.

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This phenomenon means that some students are being rewarded with higher classifications simply because of their chosen subject, while others in STEM fields may be penalized for the relative rigor of their assessments. Freddie Pflanz, the report author and an Oxford master's student, warned that unexplained grade inflation is particularly risky for disciplines already under political scrutiny. He argued that safeguarding the integrity of the degree classification system is essential to maintaining public trust in UK higher education quality.

Political Advocacy for Arts Education Despite Employment Concerns

The timing of this report is significant given the current political landscape. The Labour Party has explicitly stated its desire for GCSE pupils to study a wider breadth of subjects, including the arts. Education Secretary Lucy Powell has argued against a 'one-size-fits-all' academic approach, emphasizing that children with talents in creative, technical, or practical skills require alternative pathways. Her stance supports the inclusion of soft subjects in core education, aligning with the university trends identified by HEPI.

However, official data linking degree subjects with tax records reveals a concerning reality for graduates in these fields. Several arts degrees demonstrate some of the worst employment outcomes and earning potential in the country. This gap between political encouragement and labor market reality has sparked debate among educators and economists. Critics argue that promoting soft subjects without addressing their economic outcomes may mislead students about the value of their investments in higher education.

University Strategy and AI-Generated Coursework Complications

Nick Hillman, chief executive of HEPI, stated that there must be very good reasons for the substantial grade increases observed in some subjects. He expressed skepticism that the available evidence justifies such big increases, noting that unexplained inflation risks damaging the reputation of these disciplines. His comments reflect a growing concern among academic leaders that grade inflation may be used as a tool to attract applicants rather than a genuine reflection of student ability.

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Chris McGovern of the Campaign for Real Education added that grade inflation undermines the value of the degree currency itself. He accused some universities of being mercenary, prioritizing their vested interests in attracting students to soft-option courses over the best interests of young people. Furthermore, the rise of artificial intelligence-generated coursework has exacerbated the problem, allowing for easier grade manipulation. This technological factor is bringing some universities into disrepute and complicating efforts to maintain academic standards.