Hero Mother Saves Child Before Fatal Grenade Explosion by Ex-Boyfriend

Joanne Shaw, 35, is being hailed as a hero after sending her child outside moments before a grenade explosion at her Bristol home, allegedly set off by her ex-boyfriend Ryan Kelly. The blast killed both Ms. Shaw and Kelly, injuring three others, including her son. Police had been called earlier due to a domestic incident involving Kelly, who had a criminal history including a five-year prison sentence for drug-related offenses.

A tragic incident unfolded in Bristol early Sunday morning when Joanne Shaw , a 35-year-old mother, was killed in a grenade explosion allegedly detonated by her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Kelly .

The blast occurred at her home on Sterncourt Road at 6:32 AM, following a domestic dispute that had already prompted a police call 15 minutes earlier. Neighbors reported hearing Ms. Shaw shouting 'go away, go away' before the explosion, which shook nearby homes and left three others injured, including her son and two family members. All three injured individuals were later discharged from the hospital.

Ms. Shaw had reportedly sent her child outside to play on the trampoline just before the explosion, an act that saved the youngster's life. Stuart Blanchard, a neighbor, recounted the harrowing moments leading up to the blast, describing how the child was spared due to Ms. Shaw's quick thinking. The police had been alerted to a domestic incident involving Kelly, who was believed to be in possession of an explosive device.

Kelly, 41, had a history of domestic violence and had previously served a five-year prison sentence for conspiracy to supply cocaine as part of a drug ring inspired by the TV show Breaking Bad. The explosion not only claimed the lives of Ms. Shaw and Kelly but also left the community in shock. John Shaw, Ms. Shaw's uncle, expressed his devastation, calling Kelly the 'scum of the earth' and revealing that the family was still grappling with the senseless loss.

Another neighbor described Ms. Shaw as 'the loveliest, kindest lady' who did not deserve such a violent end. The investigation into the source of the grenade and the circumstances surrounding the explosion is ongoing, with authorities working to piece together the events leading up to the tragedy. The incident has left the community mourning the loss of a beloved mother and questioning how such a violent act could have occurred





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Domestic Violence Grenade Explosion Bristol Joanne Shaw Ryan Kelly

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lorraine Kelly drops Celebrity Traitors bombshell as she returns to ITVLorraine Kelly left her ITV co-stars speechless as she returned to screen on Monday

Read more »

Lorraine Kelly Teases Potential Appearance on The TraitorsLorraine Kelly hinted at a possible late entry into the upcoming series of The Traitors during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. She playfully avoided confirming or denying speculation while discussing the show's new celebrity lineup.

Read more »

Lorraine Kelly leaves ITV co-stars speechless after Celeb Traitors confessionLorraine Kelly has returned to ITV after weeks off air, where she gave a cryptic response about Celebrity Traitors

Read more »

Bristol explosion: Jo Shaw and Ryan Kelly named as victimsPolice say Jo Shaw and her former partner Ryan Kelly died in the blast in Bristol on Sunday.

Read more »

Woman killed in Bristol home explosion pictured after ex-gang member 'detonated grenade'Jo Shaw, 35, died in an explosion at her house in Bristol

Read more »

Bristol Blast: Woman's Quick Thinking Saved Child's LifeJoanne Shaw, 35, is being hailed a hero after sending a young child to play in the garden moments before a fatal explosion at a Bristol home. Police have identified both victims as Shaw and her ex-partner, Ryan Kelly, 41, with a history of domestic incidents and Kelly's prior involvement in drug-related crime being investigated.

Read more »