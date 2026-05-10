Hero Neighbour Breaks Silence After Saving Jake Hall in Majorca

The hero neighbour who rushed to save Jake Hall when he heard glass smashing in the TOWIE star's Majorcan Airbnb has broken his silence for the first time since the tragedy. Rafel lives directly opposite the property where the television-star-turned-fashion-designer had been renting a home in the sleepy village of Santa Margalida for the summer.

The hero neighbour who rushed to save Jake Hall when he heard glass smashing in the TOWIE star's Majorca n Airbnb has broken his silence for the first time since the tragedy.

Rafel lives directly opposite the property where the television-star-turned-fashion-designer had been renting a home in the sleepy village of Santa Margalida for the summer. Jake, 35, had invited a few friends, two men and three women, back to the villa for a small after-party following a night out in Palma on Tuesday night, playing music until the morning. At around 6.30am, a neighbour passed the property and there were no issues, the party was continuing and the lights remained on.

But at 7.15am there was a loud crash and neighbours heard glass smashing as it hit the ground. Rafel, a local construction worker, had been heading to work when he heard cries for help from a group of young women in their twenties standing in the street. He rushed across the road to find Jake lying topless on the patio floor with cuts all over his body and a large shard of glass in his neck.

Rafel rushed over to see if he could give Jake CPR, but the father-of-one was sadly already dead, and his heart was no longer beating. According to a witness, Jake Hall was lying topless on the patio floor with cuts all over his body and a large shard of glass in his neck.

According to a neighbour who rushed to help Jake moments after he was injured, it looked as though he had attempted to run through a door thinking it was open. The incident is being considered an accident, and an autopsy will confirm whether the disaster had been fuelled by alcohol and potential drug use.

Rafel added that the young people, who were well dressed, seemed nervous and upset about their friend, but they did not look as though they were high on drugs. The group seemed to be mostly Spanish-speaking. It is normally a very quiet village, and there are not usually British people here. It's definitely not a party town





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Jake Hall TOWIE Star Majorca After-Party Glass Smashing Hero Neighbour Construction Worker Spanish-Speaking Quiet Village Accidental Death

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