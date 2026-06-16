Hero Security Guard Defends Fendi Shop Against Anti-Fur Protesters

A security guard who protected a Fendi shop in London from anti-fur protesters has been hailed as a hero after footage of him thwarting the protesters' attempts to storm the store was shared on social media.

A hero security guard who protected a Fendi shop in London from anti-fur protesters has been hailed as a hero after footage of him thwarting the protesters' attempts to storm the store was shared on social media.

The security guard, who wished to remain anonymous, insisted that he was 'just doing his job' as he held off the protesters with the help of his colleagues. The protesters, who were from the Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFT), tried to storm the designer store on New Bond Street, but the security guard and his team managed to keep them at bay.

The guard was seen tussling with the protesters as they attempted to pull open the door, and he eventually managed to kick them out. The incident has sparked a heated debate online, with many people calling for the security guard to be given a pay rise for his bravery. Others have criticized the protesters for their violent behavior, with some accusing them of being more interested in causing a scene than in actually achieving their goals.

The Executive Director of CAFT, Suzie Stork, has denied that the protesters were violent, claiming that the only violence witnessed was that of Fendi staff toward activists. She also claimed that the protesters were simply trying to deliver a peaceful message and leave when asked, but were instead met with aggression from the security staff. The incident is just the latest in a series of anti-fur protests that have taken place in London in recent months.

In April, anti-fur activists stormed the same Louis Vuitton store in similar scenes, but on this occasion, videos on social media showed security was overwhelmed by a larger group who managed to get into the high-end shop. The protests have sparked a heated debate about the ethics of the fur trade and the use of violence in activism.

While some people have praised the security guard for his bravery, others have criticized the protesters for their violent behavior and accused them of being more interested in causing a scene than in actually achieving their goals





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Security Guard Fendi Anti-Fur Protesters London Protest Activism

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