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Heroic Fathers Save Boy from Burning Storage Container

Crime And Justice News

Heroic Fathers Save Boy from Burning Storage Container
Heroic FathersBurning Storage ContainerSouth Wales
📆5/30/2026 1:38 AM
📰DailyMailUK
26 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 31% · Publisher: 90%

A group of heroic fathers saved an 11-year-old boy from a burning storage container at a rugby club in South Wales. The boy was trapped in the container, which was set on fire deliberately, and was badly burnt. He was rushed to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

A group of heroic fathers saved an 11-year-old boy from a burning storage container at a rugby club in South Wales . The boy was trapped in the container, which was set on fire deliberately, and was badly burnt.

He was rushed to hospital and remains in a stable condition. A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson. The fathers who saved the boy are all parents themselves and have been praised for their bravery. They climbed on top of the flaming container and helped the boy out through a small window.

Fire crews were called to the scene and extinguished the fire, but not before it had spread to a neighbouring property. The investigation into the incident is ongoing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DailyMailUK /  🏆 7. in UK

Heroic Fathers Burning Storage Container South Wales Attempted Murder Arson

 

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