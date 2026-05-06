Heroic Mother Killed by Violent Ex-Partner in Bristol Home Explosion

Joanne Shaw, 35, was murdered by her ex-partner Ryan Kelly, 41, after he detonated a grenade in her Bristol home. Shaw had previously fled from Kelly due to his abusive behavior and had sought police intervention multiple times. Despite her efforts, Kelly forced his way into her family home, leading to a fatal explosion that also injured three others. Police are investigating the incident as murder and have referred the case to the IOPC due to prior contact with the victim.

A heroic mother, Joanne Shaw, 35, was tragically killed by her violent ex-partner, Ryan Kelly, 41, after he detonated a grenade in her Bristol home.

Shaw had previously fled from Kelly due to his abusive behavior, seeking refuge with her family and repeatedly contacting the police about his threats. Despite her efforts to escape, Kelly forced his way into the property on Sterncourt Road early on Sunday morning, leading to a fatal explosion that claimed both their lives. In a final act of bravery, Shaw managed to save her child's life by sending him outside to play on a trampoline moments before the blast.

The explosion, which occurred at 6:32 am, also injured three other individuals—believed to be her son and two family members—though they have since been discharged from hospital. Avon and Somerset Police have launched an investigation into the incident, treating Shaw's death as murder and making a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior police contact with the victim.

Kelly, who had a criminal history including a five-year prison sentence for drug-related offenses in 2015, was known to have harassed Shaw before the fatal attack. Neighbors described the family as loving and expressed shock at the tragedy, with one witness recounting the harrowing moments leading up to the explosion, including hearing Shaw plead with Kelly to leave before the devastating blast.

Shaw's uncle, John Shaw, described her as a wonderful woman and devoted mother, expressing disbelief and grief over her senseless murder. The community remains in mourning as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this horrific crime





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