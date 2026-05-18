Heroic mother's death in explosion declared homicide by inquest

Following her death from blast injuries, a coroner officially declared Jo's death as homicide as a result of the blast which killed her and injured her ex-partner. An inquest heard that novel meth has been found at the scene.

A HERO mum killed in an explosion with her ex after he allegedly stormed her home and set off a grenade died from blast injuries, an inquest heard.

The horror unfolded at around 6.30am when armed cops were already on their way to the home for a ‘domestic-related’ incident. Emergency services including the British Army’s ordnance disposal teams were scrambled after the explosion, which went off 13 minutes after the initial 999 call. The 41-year-old was sentenced to five years in 2015 after admitting conspiracy to supply the Class A drug alongside seven other men.

Paying tribute previously, Jo’s family said she put ‘herself between danger and those she loved’ in the ‘ultimate sacrifice’. They added that Jo ‘brought warmth, kindness, and strength into the lives of countless people’ and she will ‘be missed more than words can ever express’





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