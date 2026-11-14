Hertfordshire Police Hunt Arson Suspect After 80-Year-Old Brenda Raymond Set on Fire in Watford

Hertfordshire Police investigate the attempted murder of Brenda Raymond, who was set alight in Watford. A suspect was arrested but released on bail as family plead for witnesses.

Hertfordshire Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses after Brenda Raymond, an 80-year-old woman, was left in critical condition following a devastating arson attack in Watford. The incident occurred on Monday in a first-floor communal area of Caractacus Cottage View, where Ms. Raymond was discovered engulfed in flames after being doused with a flammable liquid.

Emergency officers were dispatched to the scene at precisely 12.47pm upon receiving reports of the blaze. Despite the rapid response, the pensioner sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition in the hospital. Authorities believe she was sprayed with an accelerant before being set alight as she returned to her residence.

Also read Man arrested after 80-year-old woman set on fire in Watford

Arrest and Bail Status of Watford Suspect

Investigations have led to the identification and detention of a 33-year-old man residing in Watford. Police arrested him yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. Following the arrest, Hertfordshire Police confirmed that the suspect has been released on bail subject to strict conditions while the enquiries into the horrific event continue.

This unusual legal procedure allows detectives to gather further forensic and testimonial evidence without keeping the primary suspect in custody during the preliminary stages. The police have emphasized that the investigation remains active and that the suspect is still a person of interest in the ongoing inquiry into the attempted murder.

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Family Appeal for Justice and Witnesses

In a deeply emotional public statement, Brenda Raymond's family described her as a chatty, fun-loving, and much-loved individual who enjoyed keeping fit and dancing. They expressed their complete shock and distress over the catastrophic injuries she suffered, stating that words cannot describe the turmoil the family has endured in the past few days.

The family made a direct plea to the public, asserting that someone in the community knows what happened to Brenda. They urged anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously. The relatives asked for their privacy to be respected as they navigate this unimaginably difficult time while seeking answers.

Police Tactics and Specific Clues Sought

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit took the rare step of naming the victim and releasing her photograph to jog public memories. They are specifically asking for information from anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area between 10am and 3pm on the day of the attack. This includes individuals who may have seen someone wearing a face covering, balaclava, or running from the scene.

Further inquiries focus on a nearby flat where an accelerant was poured through the letterbox, suggesting a coordinated attempt to cause widespread harm. Police are also seeking footage from CCTV or dashcam cameras that may have captured the incident, as well as accounts from residents who heard shouting, screaming, or a disturbance before emergency services arrived.

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Forensic Details and Public Safety Warning

Detached Detective Inspector Adam Bridges of the Major Crime Unit characterized the event as an appalling and deeply distressing attack on an elderly woman. He noted that the circumstances were highly unusual, highlighting the calculated nature of the violence inflicted upon Ms. Raymond outside her own home.

Investigators are also keen to speak to any members of the public who know anyone that purchased flammable liquid on the day of the attack or shortly before. They emphasized that even seemingly minor pieces of information could provide the breakthrough needed to bring those responsible to justice. The public is encouraged to report any relevant details via the force's online portal, by calling 101, or by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.