Hertfordshire Police confirm Brenda Raymond died after a fatal arson attack outside her Watford flat. Investigators are treating the death as murder and appealing for witnesses and camera footage.

Hertfordshire Police have confirmed that Brenda Raymond, an 80-year-old woman, has died following a severe arson attack outside her home in Watford. The force stated that Ms. Raymond succumbed to her injuries earlier this morning, following a hospital stay after being set alight on Monday, November 9.

Investigation into Fatal Watford Flats Attack

The incident occurred in a first-floor communal area of a block of flats located on Caractacus Cottage View in Watford. Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, representing the Major Crime Unit, confirmed that the elderly resident was targeted as she returned to her residence on Monday. The attack resulted in catastrophic injuries that ultimately proved fatal, leading to her death after receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

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Authorities established that an accelerant was used during the assault. Evidence collected at the scene indicates that a flammable liquid was poured through the letterbox of another property in the immediate vicinity. This detail suggests a targeted and premeditated approach to the violence, prompting detectives to treat the death as murder rather than a random act of aggression.

Police Appeal for Dashcam and CCTV Footage

Investigating officers are urgently appealing for public assistance to identify those responsible for the fatal attack. Detective Inspector Bridges emphasized that the police are especially keen to speak with anyone who observed suspicious behavior in or around Caractacus Cottage View between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm on Monday. The timeframe is critical as it covers the period when Ms. Raymond was targeted.

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Authorities are particularly interested in reviewing any electronic evidence that may have captured the events leading up to or following the incident. Detective Inspector Bridges requested that anyone possessing dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell camera footage covering the area at the time of the incident to come forward immediately. Such digital evidence could provide crucial insights into the movements of the perpetrators.

Family Mourning and Ongoing Murder Probe

While an arrest has previously been made in connection with the incident, the investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to understand the full circumstances of what happened. Detective Inspector Adam Bridges expressed that the force's thoughts remain with Brenda Raymond's family during this incredibly sad time. The Major Crime Unit continues to work hard to uncover the complete narrative behind the tragedy.

The detective issued a direct plea to the community, urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact the police immediately. He stressed that even the smallest piece of information could prove vital in helping identify those responsible for the fatal arson. The police maintain that someone knows who carried out the attack, and they are determined to get answers for the bereaved family.

Investigators are not assuming that others have already reported potential witnesses or suspicious activities. The appeal for information remains active and urgent, with authorities encouraging residents to come forward if they know anything at all about the events on Monday. The goal is to ensure that justice is served for Brenda Raymond and her loved ones through a thorough and transparent investigation.