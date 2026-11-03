Hertsmere Council Halts Enforcement Against Travellers Over Woodland Dispute

Hertsmere Council cites national policy shifts as it closes the case against travellers on woodland near St Albans, leaving residents devastated by the outcome of the planning dispute.

Hertsmere Council has announced it can no longer take enforcement action against a group of travellers occupying woodland near St Albans in Hertfordshire, citing changes in national planning policy. Residents expressed devastation after the local authority confirmed that previous rules restricting temporary permissions to specific individuals or timeframes were no longer applicable. This decision effectively ends the council's ability to intervene in a dispute that began in 2022 when men arrived to fell trees bordering Bridgefoot Cottages.

Policy Shifts Halt Enforcement Action

The core reason for the council's inaction lies in a recent update to government guidelines regarding temporary planning permissions. In a letter shared with residents this week, an enforcement officer explained that the requirements limiting permission to specific persons or timeframes had been watered down. The officer stated that such restrictions are unlikely to meet condition tests because national policy no longer mandates that development be restricted to personal and temporary permissions.

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This regulatory change means that Hertsmere Council is powerless to close the site, even though the original permission granted by the Government's Planning Inspectorate in 2024 was explicitly tied to a specific family. The travellers had received five years of temporary permission to remain on the land, with a condition that they must restore the woodland by 2029. The council's enforcement team is now closing its case, leaving residents with no legal recourse under the current framework.

Disputed Family Claims and Absent Occupants

At the heart of the planning appeal was the claim by Theresa Lane that she and her five children needed a settled base for their family. A pivotal moment in the hearing involved an 11-year-old child with Down's Syndrome, who was brought before officials and questioned about her need to live near a specialist school. This argument was central to the success of the travellers' appeal and the subsequent granting of retrospective planning permission.

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However, residents have reported that the family has never been seen at the site in the two years since the hearing took place. The gates to the property remain chained and padlocked, with neighbors claiming to have observed only single men living there as caretakers rather than the family described in the application. Patrick Sweeney, Theresa Lane's brother, purchased the plot in 2021 for £39,000, but the dynamics of who actually resides there remain a point of contention among the local community.

Resident Outcry and Alleged Deception

Local residents have described the situation as devastating, with one neighbor calling the council's decision an absolute waste of time and stating that the rules are not fit for purpose. Many believe the site is being used as a dumping ground rather than a family home. One resident who attended the planning hearing previously noted that the child with Down's Syndrome was not acknowledged by the traveller family and showed no indication of knowing them.

Tensions escalated in 2022 when the initial visitors arrived. One neighbor, who spoke anonymously fearing retaliation, reported being subjected to abuse and swear words while in their own garden. Shortly after, another neighbor was told they could buy the land for £450,000. This price is significantly higher than the £39,000 paid by Patrick Sweeney just one year prior, raising further questions about the motives and methods used by those occupying the land.

Long-term Consequences and Site Restoration

The physical transformation of the site has been drastic. After the initial trees were felled, the parcel of green belt land was paved over with an aggregate material similar to tarmac. A static caravan was then positioned in the far corner near a neighboring garden's border. Images show children's play equipment, including a slide and trampoline, located yards from the caravan, with only a small fence separating the areas.

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Although the original permission required the restoration of the woodland by 2029, the council's inability to enforce the specific conditions attached to Theresa Lane's family means this timeline is no longer strictly binding in the same way. The Government's Planning Inspectorate maintains that enforcement is a council responsibility, but with the policy landscape shifted, that responsibility is now largely symbolic. Neighbors continue to face the visual and auditory impact of the site, with no clear path to resolution or the restoration of the original green space.