Hertsmere delays AI data centre plans over traveller community concerns

Hertsmere Council has postponed approval for a 130ft AI data centre near a traveller site in Bushey after objections citing indirect discrimination and environmental impacts.

The Hertsmere Council has decided to put a hold on an ambitious AI data centre project that would rise to 130 feet in the commuter town of Bushey, Hertfordshire. The delay follows strong objections from the GATE Herts travellers group who argue the development would indirectly discriminate against a nearby traveller community of 27 caravans.

Project details and potential impact

The proposed site covers around 18 acres of former Mercure Hotel land and would host four tall towers, two substations and a visitor reception centre. Forecasted water consumption of 764 million litres a year and electricity use of 1,900 GWh - more than four times the borough's current demand - have raised alarms about the strain on local utilities.

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The design places the warehouse just 10 metres from the traveller pitch, meaning construction and operation could generate noise, traffic and environmental stress that GATE Herts claims amount to unacceptable harm for a protected ethnic group under the Equality Act.

Stakeholder responses and council decision

Local residents, including homeowners from Letchmore Heath and the Letchmore Heath Village Trust, have cited concerns over water supply, noise from generator testing and the visual dominance of the buildings which would overlook a historic Jewish cemetery that holds figures such as the former Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks.

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Greg Rogers, a neighbour in Letchmore Heath, warned that proceeding with the project would be irresponsible without thorough assessment of utility needs and community impact. "It seems like it is being rammed through for an agenda that is nothing to do with Hertsmere," he stated during the planning committee meeting.

Future steps and broader context

On Thursday Hertsmere councillors voted to defer their decision, requesting further negotiations with Ark Data Centres, the developer behind the plans. This move comes amid national debate over large‑scale AI data centres in the UK, with other regions such as Scotland and various US states imposing moratoria or restrictions.

The council's postponement reflects growing scrutiny of data centre projects that may sidestep conventional planning checks by claiming critical national infrastructure status, a route that has already led to controversies across the country.