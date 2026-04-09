HGTV Star Jenn Todryk Opens Up About Autoimmune Battle and Departure from Network

Jenn Todryk, star of HGTV's No Demo Reno, reveals her severe battle with Hashimoto's disease and discusses her decision to leave the network due to creative control concerns.

HGTV star Jenn Todryk has bravely shared her personal struggle with chronic autoimmune illnesses, shedding light on her battle with hypothyroidism and Hashimoto's disease. This revelation comes shortly after Todryk voiced concerns about the potential impact of the television network on her character and integrity.

The 37-year-old, known for her role in the popular home renovation show No Demo Reno, disclosed details of her diagnosis and the severity of her condition, offering a raw and honest account of her journey. Diagnosed with hypothyroidism in 2014 and Hashimoto's disease in 2017, Todryk provided insight into her recent health journey. She detailed a concerning blood test result from October 2025, revealing an antibody count of 5,000, significantly exceeding the normal range. In a series of Instagram clips, she explained that this number is a key indicator of inflammation and the presence of Hashimoto's. Todryk humorously noted the severity of her case, stating, 'I have 5,000. So, not to brag, but I'm really bad. I have a very chronic case of Hashimoto's.' The Mayo Clinic explains Hashimoto's disease as an autoimmune disorder affecting the thyroid gland, leading to the destruction of hormone-producing cells. This often results in hypothyroidism, a decline in hormone production. Todryk also discussed the treatment she has been using. She mentioned that she had been taking approximately 20 different supplements to combat the inflammation associated with her condition. However, during the holiday season, she didn't take them regularly, except for her hormone pill and a drinkable hormone supplement called Glow by Beam, which she co-created. She shared her astonishment at a recent bloodwork test, which showed her antibody count dropped from 5,000 to 257. While acknowledging the need for further consultation with her doctor to confirm the impact of the supplements, she expressed her surprise and disbelief, remarking, 'I still can't believe it. I've never had a good result.'\Beyond her health update, Todryk also provided context regarding her decision to 'walk away' from the HGTV network and the reasons behind the cessation of No Demo Reno. The show, which premiered in 2021 and gained immense popularity for Todryk's unique approach to home renovation without demolition, had its third season end in late 2023 without an official cancellation or explanation. This decision seems to be connected to her need to protect her character and integrity. Speaking on her You, Me & Mike podcast, co-hosted with her husband, Mike Todryk, she revealed that having no control over her portrayal on the show had become increasingly difficult. She expressed her desire to be involved in the creative process and edits, stating, 'I'm a control freak.' She explained that she felt her 'hands were up' and that she needed to 'protect' herself. The situation had gotten to a point where she felt like she was being 'out to get you'. This situation contrasts with the positive comments Todryk made about HGTV in March 2025, when she stated the door was still open and that she was 'super grateful' for her relationship with the network. In that interview, Todryk said that she can always make content whenever she wants to and thanked the network. These statements show that the current situation seems to have stemmed from the creative process of the show and lack of control over her image. The shift in her perspective and her recent health challenges paint a picture of a difficult period, where she is fighting both her chronic illness and also defending her brand.\Todryk's openness about her struggles highlights the challenges faced by individuals managing autoimmune diseases and the importance of self-advocacy in the face of potentially damaging situations. Her story serves as a reminder of the need to prioritize mental and physical health. It also brings into focus the challenges that stars on popular television shows face when it comes to creative control. Todryk's willingness to share her experiences with her fans is a demonstration of her authentic self, and this helps her connect with her audience. Her discussion of Hashimoto's, including the diagnostic process, antibody levels, and the impacts of treatments, offers valuable insights to those seeking information on the condition. The combination of her health update and professional decision creates a narrative of resilience, vulnerability, and the need to defend one's image. This underscores the complex interplay of personal health, creative expression, and professional relationships. Through her transparency, Todryk not only brings awareness to her medical condition but also offers a glimpse into the complexities of the entertainment industry and the importance of safeguarding one's identity





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