HGV Driver Jailed for 10 Years After Fatal Crash Caused by Phone Use

A HGV driver has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing a fatal crash on the M58 motorway after being distracted by his phone. The victim's partner and daughter shared heartbreaking victim impact statements.

A HGV driver, Neil Platt, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving after a collision on the M58 motorway that claimed the life of Daniel Aitchison. The tragic incident occurred on May 17, 2024, when Platt, distracted by his phone, crashed his HGV into the back of Aitchison’s stationary Hyundai Kona. Aitchison, who was driving a company car home from Blackpool, was on the phone with his partner when the call abruptly ended, moments before the fatal impact.

Platt’s in-cab footage revealed he had been actively using multiple social media applications, including WhatsApp, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok, in the moments leading up to the collision. The devastating impact of the collision caused the Kona to burst into flames, rendering it unrecognizable. Emergency services arrived at the scene, but Aitchison was pronounced dead, leaving behind a grieving partner and two children.\The investigation into the crash revealed a clear pattern of distracted driving by Platt. Despite initially claiming he had only checked his journey time on his phone, the dashcam footage contradicted his statement. The evidence showed Platt was engrossed in his phone for approximately 45 seconds before the crash, glancing up at the road only fleetingly. The traffic had slowed to a stop but Platt failed to notice this, colliding with Aitchison’s car at a speed of 54mph. The vehicle was stationary for about a minute. Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Platt was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and he ultimately pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court. The court also disqualified Platt from driving for 13 years and 8 months, and he will be required to pass an extended driving test before regaining his license. The sentence reflects the severity of the offense and the devastating consequences of Platt's actions, sending a clear message about the dangers of distracted driving.\The sentencing has brought a sense of closure but not relief to Daniel Aitchison's family. His partner, Kerry, shared a heartbreaking victim impact statement detailing the profound impact of his death. She recounted the moment she learned of the crash, the initial confusion and fear, and the devastating realization that Daniel was the victim. Kerry described the 23 years they shared together, emphasizing the depth of their relationship and the devastating loss felt by herself and their children. The statement highlighted the simple joy Daniel brought to their lives and the enduring pain of his absence. The court also heard a moving victim impact statement from their 17-year-old daughter, Ella, who shared poignant memories of her father. Ella spoke of her father's unwavering support, his ability to bring joy and life to every occasion, and the profound impact of his loss on her life. She highlighted how the days have been different after his death. The family hopes the jail sentence will serve justice to who Daniel was. His loss has left an irreplaceable void in their lives and serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of driving while distracted





