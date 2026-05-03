Hibs Fans Face Dilemma: Support Their Team or Deny Hearts the Title?

Hibernian supporters are grappling with a difficult choice as their team prepares to face Celtic. A win for Hibs would boost their own European qualification hopes, but could inadvertently help their city rivals, Hearts, win the Scottish Premiership title. The article explores the perspectives of fans, managers, and the complex dynamics of the Edinburgh derby.

A complex situation is unfolding in the Scottish Premiership as Hibernian prepares to face Celtic , a match broadcast live on Sky Sports. The game carries significant weight not just for the two teams involved, but for the wider title race , with Hearts currently leading Celtic by three points.

This scenario echoes a similar situation in the English Premier League last season when Tottenham Hotspur faced pressure from their fans to avoid aiding Arsenal's title challenge. The unique historical context in Scotland – neither Edinburgh club having won the top-flight title since 1960 – amplifies the stakes. Hibernian manager David Gray finds himself in a difficult position. A victory would improve their chances of securing a fourth-place finish and European football, but would simultaneously benefit their city rivals, Hearts.

Gray insists his focus remains on Hibernian's own ambitions, aiming to close the six-point gap to Motherwell with four games left. However, he acknowledges the passionate sentiments of the Hibernian supporters, many of whom might prefer a loss to deny Hearts the championship. The fan perspective is divided, with some openly admitting they wouldn't be overly disappointed with a Hibernian defeat if it meant preventing Hearts from winning the league.

Euan Wilson, a Hibs fan, highlighted the inherent rivalry as a driving force in football, suggesting that sacrificing a win for the greater good of denying their rivals is a valid consideration for some supporters. While acknowledging the professionalism of the players and manager, he recognizes the emotional pull of the city rivalry. Celtic manager Martin O'Neill, however, dismisses the idea that such considerations would influence his team, emphasizing their commitment to winning every game.

He understands the fan sentiment but believes it wouldn't cross the minds of his players or coaching staff. The upcoming match at Easter Road is crucial for Celtic, offering them the opportunity to draw level with Hearts at the top of the table. Despite a challenging season with multiple managerial changes, Celtic remains in contention for a 14th title in 15 seasons.

O'Neill acknowledges the unusual position of still chasing the league at this stage of the season and emphasizes the importance of the game against Hibernian. The atmosphere at Celtic Park has been described as electric, with strong support from the fans, which O'Neill believes played a vital role in their recent successes.

The game promises to be a tense and emotionally charged encounter, with implications extending far beyond the points on the table, encapsulating the fierce rivalry and unique circumstances of the Scottish Premiership title race





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