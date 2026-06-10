Hickory's Smokehouse Addresses Concerns Over Liverpool Opening at Former Gateacre Pub

Hickory's Smokehouse, a popular restaurant chain, is opening its first Liverpool branch in Gateacre, taking over the former Bear & Staff pub. The company has moved to allay community concerns about noise and licensing hours, emphasizing a family-friendly focus.

A major restaurant chain, Hickory's Smokehouse , is set to open its first Liverpool branch in the historic Gateacre area, taking over the former Bear & Staff pub on Gateacre Brow.

The move, which is part of Greene King's expansion of its Hickory's brand, has sparked concerns among local residents about potential noise, increased traffic, and changes to the character of the village. However, representatives of the chain have moved to reassure the community, emphasizing that the new venue will be a family-friendly dining experience with a focus on food and atmosphere rather than a late-night drinking spot.

The restaurant chain currently operates 30 locations across the UK, and this will be its third in the Liverpool city region, joining existing sites in West Kirby and Southport. The former Bear & Staff pub, a well-known local landmark, had been closed for some time, and the new development promises to bring economic activity and jobs to the area.

Hickory's is investing over £2 million into the project, which includes extensive renovations to transform the pub into a modern smokehouse restaurant. The plans have been the subject of a licensing hearing, with the company seeking a premises licence that would allow the sale of alcohol from 9am, an hour earlier than initially proposed.

This has been a point of contention, with some residents worrying that the earlier opening could lead to a change in the village's ambiance and potentially attract unwanted behavior. During the licensing and gambling sub-committee meeting, agents for Hickory's addressed these concerns head-on.

Piers Warne, the agent representing the chain, explained that the earlier opening time was not intended to turn the venue into a 'booze type of place' but rather to allow for breakfast and brunch services, which are part of Hickory's offering. He also noted that the restaurant would show films on TVs, providing entertainment for families and a distraction for children while adults enjoy their meals.

The agent assured the committee that there were no plans to extend the closing hours and that the business was 'food and family led.

' To address concerns about security and noise, Hickory's is installing new fencing around the rear of the property to prevent trespass and will enforce strict conduct rules for staff and patrons. Warne stated that any employees found making noise after closing would face a 'stern bollocking.

' The committee ultimately approved the modified hours, with the condition that the restaurant would open from midday on weekdays and 10am on weekends. Objectors had raised fears about younger patrons causing disturbances and trespassing onto adjacent properties, describing the behavior as 'very intimidating.

' However, Hickory's representatives emphasized that the new restaurant would be a positive addition to the community, creating jobs and providing a high-quality dining option. A spokesperson for Hickory's expressed gratitude for the community's welcome and highlighted the chain's experience operating in residential areas like West Kirby and Southport. The opening is scheduled for next month, and the company is confident that the smokehouse will become a popular destination for families and food lovers alike.

Local residents remain divided, with some welcoming the investment and others wary of potential disruptions. The Gateacre Village Residents' Association has been monitoring the situation and continues to engage with the developers to ensure that the character of the area is preserved. As construction nears completion, the community awaits the final outcome, hopeful that Hickory's will deliver on its promises of a family-friendly establishment that respects the local environment





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Hickory's Smokehouse Gateacre Liverpool Restaurant Opening Community Concerns

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