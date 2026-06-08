Hidden Camera Found in Home Office, Uber Launches Driverless Robotaxis, Iran and Israel Escalate Conflict, and Philippines Hit by Earthquake

A hidden camera was discovered in the Home Office in London, sparking alarm among officials. Meanwhile, Uber has launched its driverless robotaxi service in London, which will use artificial intelligence models to learn how to drive. The city's unique challenges, including 20 times more roadworks and 10 times more vulnerable road users than San Francisco, will be a test for the technology. Additionally, Iran has launched missiles towards Israel, threatening to return the region to full-blown war after a ceasefire was reached on April 8. Israel has countered with air strikes on Iran, and both sides are looking to do an immediate ceasefire. A final deal is being negotiated, and the blockade will remain in place until a final deal is reached. In other news, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao island in the Philippines, causing damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Security officials at the Home Office in London discovered a hidden camera in a ceiling panel, sparking alarm. The building houses officials involved in the planning application for China's proposed mega-embassy.

Meanwhile, Uber has begun enabling users to express their desire to be among the first to try its new driverless robotaxi service in London, which will use artificial intelligence models to learn how to drive. London will be the first city in the world to use this technology for commercial journeys. The robotaxis will launch with a small fleet before scaling up over time.

The city's unique challenges, including 20 times more roadworks and 10 times more vulnerable road users than San Francisco, will be a test for the technology. Additionally, Iran has launched missiles towards Israel, threatening to return the region to full-blown war after a ceasefire was reached on April 8. Israel has countered with air strikes on Iran, and both sides are looking to do an immediate ceasefire.

A final deal is being negotiated, and the blockade will remain in place until a final deal is reached. In other news, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao island in the Philippines, causing damage to buildings and infrastructure. The earthquake occurred at 7:30 am local time and is a reminder of the region's high levels of seismic activity.

The Ring of Fire, a geological belt with high levels of seismic activity, runs through the Philippines and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Rescuers are working to assess the damage and provide aid to those affected by the earthquake





i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hidden Camera Uber Driverless Robotaxis Iran Israel Conflict Earthquake Philippines Ring Of Fire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel intercepts missiles fired by Iran in ceasefire breachIran says this is the start of a week of continuous attacks on Israel, with the Israeli military saying they are continuing to intercept missiles.

Read more »

Oil Prices Spike After Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles at IsraelOil prices rose after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel, heightening fears that U.S.-Iran peace talks might fall apart.

Read more »

Trump demands Israel and Iran 'stop shooting' after nations exchange missilesIn a post on Truth Social, the US president warned the nations to cease missile strikes

Read more »

Israel and Iran Renew Direct HostilitiesIsrael and Iran exchanged strikes late Sunday and early Monday, marking the biggest escalation in direct fighting since the U.S.-Iran cease-fire took hold in April.

Read more »