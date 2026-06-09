Hidden Camera Found in Whitehall Building Used for China Embassy Approval Sparks Espionage Fears

A secret camera discovered in a Whitehall government building used by ministers to approve China's mega-embassy has raised espionage concerns, prompting an investigation by security services.

Fears of espionage have intensified after a hidden camera was discovered in a sensitive government building in Whitehall , London. The device, concealed in a ceiling panel, was found by security officials at the Marsham Street complex, which houses the Home Office and the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

The discovery has sparked concerns about spying, as the building was used by ministers involved in the controversial approval of China's proposed mega-embassy in London. The camera is believed to have been found in a communal area used by multiple civil servants within the last two months. Security services have been informed, and an investigation is underway to determine how the device was placed there and who is responsible.

The revelation renews worries about the security of UK government buildings, particularly given past warnings that China's planned embassy could be used as a base for espionage. Critics have pointed to the embassy's proposed location near the Royal Mint site, which is close to sensitive infrastructure, including BT communications cables that link financial institutions in the City of London.

In recent years, hackers linked to China and Russia have been implicated in cyber operations targeting UK government systems, aiming to access sensitive information and political intelligence. The presence of a covert device so close to ministers and key officials only heightens concerns over such threats. Staff in the building were reportedly shocked by the discovery, fearing the camera may have been used for surveillance.

There is speculation about the device's purpose and origin, though no evidence currently links it to China or Russia. Tory shadow minister Alex Burghart called the incident extremely serious, demanding an urgent investigation to determine responsibility, the duration the device was in place, and whether classified information was compromised. The MHCLG has been approached for comment but has not yet responded. The discovery comes amid ongoing controversy over the Chinese mega-embassy.

In January, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer faced pressure from Labour MPs to block the plans due to security concerns, including the risk of the embassy being used for intimidation and espionage. Despite warnings, the government approved the application. Critics, including Tory MPs, accused Starmer of compromising national security for better trade relations with Beijing. Documents revealed plans for basement suites and a tunnel, designated as a 'spy dungeon,' with purposes redacted for security reasons.

Diplomatic sources indicated the site could house over 200 intelligence officers. This incident raises broader questions about the security of foreign embassies and their potential for espionage. The debate over the Chinese embassy has been ongoing since 2018, when China purchased the 215,280 square foot site for £255 million from the Crown Estate. Security fears were immediate due to its proximity to sensitive underground communications.

The hidden camera discovery adds urgency to calls for a review of security protocols in government buildings and the approval process for foreign diplomatic missions





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