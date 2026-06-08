Hidden moments from Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's royal wedding

Royal fans might've missed several special moments from Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's royal wedding, including the attendance of the Princess of Wales's ex-boyfriend and Lena Tindall choosing to champion high-street clothes.

There were royal wedding bells as Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling tied the knot in front of the king and queen and other members of the royal family during an intimate ceremony in the Cotswolds on Saturday.

Princess Anne's son, 48, and his NHS nurse wife, 45, who looked every inch the stunning bride in a white Emilia Wickstead gown and the Pragnell family tiara, were the picture of wedded bliss as they sealed their marriage with a kiss outside All Saints Church. The nuptials set the scene for countless special moments, from Harriet's bridesmaids, her daughter Georgina, 14, and Peter's children, Isla, 14, and Savannah, 15, holding her wedding train to the couple leaving the ceremony in the same Rolls-Royce that Meghan Markle arrived in at her royal wedding to Prince Harry eight years ago.

There's a string of other moments, however, that royal fans might've missed, including the attendance of the Princess of Wales's ex-boyfriend and Lena Tindall choosing to champion high-street clothes. Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble on Saturday. Lena Tindall champions high street brand Lena Tindall, Mike and Zara's youngest daughter, opted to champion high street brand Reiss at the event.

The royal, who was spotted protecting herself from the downpour with a rainbow patterned umbrella, donned the £98 Floral-Print Tie-Back Midi Dress, which featured a floral bloom print, three-quarter puff sleeves and a cut-out back with tie detail. She completed her look with a pair of pink Mary Jane shoes from La Coqueta, a childrenswear label also loved by Princess Charlotte, who has been spotted in the brand's designs, according to Hello.

On Saturday, Lena retained her title of most playful royal as she joyfully played in the rain while clutching a unicorn umbrella. Lena was captured entertaining royal guests by toying with her vibrant brolly outside Kemble's All Saints Church following the private ceremony. Holding her umbrella above Mike's head, the young royal erupted into a fit of laughter before pictures later showed the father carrying the item instead.

Harriet tributes Queen Elizabeth II Harriet tributed her husband's late grandmother by including Lily of the Valley in her floral arrangement. Peter's new wife, Harriet, made a special tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her bouquet on Saturday. The NHS nurse included Lily of the Valley in her floral arrangement, which is said to have been a favourite of the monarch.

Lily of the valley, which was also included in the bridesmaids' headpieces, was included in Elizabeth's coronation bouquet in 1953. The Queen, whose childhood nickname was Lilibet, chose it when the Royal Family shared their favourite blooms in 2020 after the pandemic forced the Chelsea Flower Show online. Buckingham Palace said it had 'special associations' for the monarch since her coronation, and the sweet-scented flower also featured in Kate's wedding bouquet.

Often used to symbolise trustworthiness, the woodland plant is grown in the grounds at Buckingham Palace. Harriet also featured myrtle in her wedding bouquet, which, according to florist Millie Richardson, is a tradition typically followed in the royal family. Richardson told the Telegraph, 'Lily of the valley was definitely requested for its regal connotation. Myrtle is a symbol of beauty, grace and love and was requested on the same basis.

It's always included in every royal wedding bouquet.

' Kate's ex Rupert Finch attends The Princess of Wales's ex boyfriend, Rupert Finch, attended with his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs. Among the guests at the royal wedding were Rupert Finch and his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, co-founder of the distinguished fashion brand Beulah. It's thought that Kate and Rupert dated during their student days at the University of St Andrews for a year or less, before the future queen went on to date William.

The exes have, it appears, remained on amicable terms, with former law student Rupert receiving an invite to Kate and William's wedding in 2011. Lady Natasha and Rupert, who wed in 2012, were among the first guests to arrive at the ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on Saturday morning, and were greeted by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wearing one of her dresses.

Beulah is well known to be a high-society favourite, with The Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice among its loyal customers. Lady Natasha championed her own brand in a patterned Beulah dress, which Kate also owns





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Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Royal Wedding Lena Tindall Reiss Beulah Kate Middleton Rupert Finch

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