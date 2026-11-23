New research proposes Planet X2, a hidden world 1.5 to 2 times Earth's mass, explains strange orbits beyond Neptune. Scientists say it could reshape Solar System history.

Scientists have proposed the existence of a massive, hidden world orbiting the outer edges of the Solar System that could fundamentally alter our understanding of cosmic history. This hypothetical celestial body, designated as Planet X2, is theorized to be between 1.5 and 2 times the mass of Earth, lingering in the darkness far beyond the orbit of Neptune. The discovery of such a planet would explain the perplexing, elongated, and tilted trajectories of distant icy bodies that have long defied conventional astronomical explanations.

Planet X2 Mechanism Explained Orbital Dynamics

The core mechanism behind the Planet X2 theory involves gravitational interactions that have shaped the Solar System over billions of years. According to computer simulations spanning the 4.5-billion-year history of our cosmic neighborhood, a hidden planet could gradually pull distant objects away from the influence of Neptune and tilt their orbits to extreme angles. These simulations suggest that a world following a highly elongated path, hundreds of astronomical units from the Sun, would successfully reproduce the unusual orbital patterns observed among distant icy bodies today. Even at its closest approach to the Sun, this hypothetical planet would remain at least 200 times farther from the star than Earth, making it exceptionally difficult to detect with current technology.

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Key Stakeholders and Competing Theories

Dr Patryk Sofia Lykawka of Kindai University in Japan leads the research advocating for the existence of Planet X2, arguing that its discovery would change how we understand the formation of the most distant objects. He noted that while previous models like the Planet Nine theory propose a much larger and more massive world, this new model offers an alternative explanation for the strange movements of trans-Neptunian objects. Professor Jonti Horner from the University of Southern Queensland, a co-author of the study, emphasized the importance of testing these predictions. He stated that the Vera C Rubin Observatory's Legacy Survey of Space and Time will provide new clues to help researchers understand the distant reaches of the Solar System and determine if another planet is waiting to be discovered.

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Real-World Impact on Astronomical Observation

The implications of this research extend to how astronomers interpret data from the vast region filled with frozen remnants known as the Kuiper Belt. For decades, scientists have identified objects like Sedna, an icy world with an elongated journey that takes it far beyond the known planets, whose orbit defies easy explanation. The Planet X2 hypothesis suggests these anomalies are not random but are the result of a specific gravitational influence from deep space. By offering a model that reproduces several unusual orbital features, the study provides a concrete target for future observations. Researchers hope that the next generation of powerful telescopes will finally reveal whether this hidden world exists, potentially closing a chapter on a centuries-long hunt that began with the search for the original Planet X and the subsequent discovery of Pluto in 1930.