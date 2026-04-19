Hidden Tax Rises and New Digital Obligations Loom for UK Taxpayers

Accountancy firm Mollan & Co warns of unexpected tax bills due to frozen income tax thresholds and the upcoming Making Tax Digital initiative, highlighting specific rules affecting high earners and capital gains tax.

Taxpayers are being alerted by accountancy specialists Mollan & Co to the potential for unexpected tax bills from HM Revenue and Customs ( HMRC ). According to Rob Mollan, owner and director of Mollan & Co, many individuals are caught off guard by the intricacies of the tax system, often failing to grasp its operational mechanisms.

As the new financial year commences, Mr. Mollan strongly advises against the assumption that the tax landscape has remained static. He cautioned that, in reality, a significant number of people are quietly incurring higher tax liabilities.

Mr. Mollan elucidated that while headline tax rates may appear unchanged, this presentation is misleading. The freezing of income tax thresholds means that an increasing number of individuals are progressively being drawn into higher tax brackets each year. This phenomenon, he described, functions as a stealth tax increase, often going unnoticed by those affected.

Further underscoring this point, Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed in the Autumn Budget 2025 that income tax bands are set to remain at their current levels until at least April 2031.

For clarity, individuals are entitled to earn up to £12,570 annually without incurring any income tax under the personal allowance. Any earnings that surpass this tax-free threshold are subject to a 20 per cent rate. The higher tax rate of 40 per cent is applicable to income exceeding £50,271, and the additional rate of 45 per cent is imposed on earnings above £125,140.

This sustained freeze on thresholds is a primary driver of the silent increase in tax burdens.

A significant development slated for implementation from April 2026, as highlighted by Mr. Mollan, is the introduction of Making Tax Digital (MTD). This initiative mandates that landlords and self-employed individuals whose income exceeded £50,000 during the 2024/2025 tax year must now maintain digital records and submit quarterly returns to HMRC. Mr. Mollan expressed concern that many are still ill-prepared for this fundamental shift in operational requirements, particularly given the penalties associated with non-compliance.

He stated that MTD represents more than just an administrative adjustment; it fundamentally reshapes how small businesses and landlords conduct their affairs.

Another pertinent risk lies in the widespread lack of awareness regarding how specific tax rules apply and the precise tax liabilities individuals incur. Mr. Mollan observed that it is commonplace for individuals to be surprised by regulations they were unaware even applied to them. The tax system, he contended, has not only become more costly but also considerably more intricate. He specifically drew attention to two under-discussed rules that warrant significant attention.

The first pertains to high earners, specifically those with incomes between £100,000 and £125,140. These individuals face an effective tax rate of 60 per cent on this portion of their earnings due to the gradual reduction of their personal allowance. For every £2 earned above £100,000, a £1 reduction is applied to their personal allowance, with the entire allowance being forfeited once income reaches £125,140.

Another escalating tax burden that often goes unrealised is that of capital gains tax. The tax-free threshold for capital gains has seen a substantial reduction, initially falling from £12,300 to £6,000 in April 2023, and further decreasing to £3,000 in April 2024. This represents a cumulative reduction of £9,300 in the tax-free allowance over a three-year period.

For basic rate taxpayers, who are typically subject to an 18 per cent capital gains tax rate, this £9,300 increase in taxable gains could result in an additional tax bill of approximately £1,674.

Mr. Mollan concluded by identifying a clear and consistent trend towards heightened taxation, more stringent regulatory frameworks, and increased reporting obligations for taxpayers. He characterised this not as a single large tax increase but as a comprehensive and gradual tightening of financial demands. He stressed that proactive planning is crucial for effective management of these changes, while a lack of foresight will inevitably lead to increased tax payments





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