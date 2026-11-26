The UK government will introduce a single stalking offence in England and Wales after a review found the law cluttered and confused, but ministers rejected a recommendation to raise the maximum sentence from 10 to 14 years.

The UK government will create a standalone stalking offence in England and Wales after a review found the law around the crime cluttered and confused, but ministers have rejected a recommendation to raise the maximum sentence from 10 to 14 years.

Specific stalking offences were introduced in 2012, but under the current law the underlying offence of harassment must be established and additional factors such as fear or distress proven for it to be considered stalking. A review was ordered by the government last year and led by barrister Richard Wright KC, who prosecuted the man who stalked and murdered Alice Ruggles in Gateshead in 2016.

Also read Exclusive: government announces reforms to stalking laws

Wright concluded the offence of stalking needs to be both uncoupled from harassment and redrawn in its ambit and scope. Of the two current offences, only the more serious charge, which requires proof of fear of violence on at least two occasions, can be tried in the Crown Court, where the potential sentence is greater.

Government Rejects Sentence Increase Proposal

The government has accepted the introduction of a single offence for stalking that can be tried in either Crown or magistrates court and described it as the biggest shake-up of stalking laws in more than a decade. But documents seen by the BBC show ministers rejected Wright's proposal to raise the maximum sentence from 10 to 14 years.

Ministers said the average sentence for the more serious stalking offence in the year to March was 18.6 months, suggesting the existing maximum was not being fully used. Safeguarding minister Satvir Kaur said it was really important that victims know perpetrators are held to account and feel the full force of the law. She added the average sentences being given are not good enough.

Kaur said judges were already able to jail stalkers for 10 years, so it was better to work with them to make sure they used the powers available to them than changing the goal posts on the maximum sentence. Around 1.9 million people are estimated to have experienced stalking in the year to March, equivalent to 3.9% of people aged 16 and over, according to the latest Crime Survey for England and Wales, up from an estimate of 1.4 million a year earlier.

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Office for National Statistics figures published this week estimated 17.4% of females and 8.8% of males aged 16 and over in England and Wales had experienced stalking in their lifetime. Wright said that despite good intentions behind developing the law over the years we have arrived at a position where there are dozens of offences, all with very similar foundations, all tackling similar behaviour, using slightly different terminology, and having an array of different maximum penalties.

He added that if we add to that landscape the minefield of protective orders, with so many varieties and initialisms, created and amended in so many different pieces of legislation, the legislative position as a whole across the realm of interpersonal abuse offences is cluttered and confused. Alongside pledging to change the law to make stalking a standalone offence, the government said it will strengthen sentencing so stalkers could face up to 10 years in prison as victims no longer need to demonstrate fear or distress.

Reforms Focus on Perpetrator Behaviour

The government said currently stalking can be harder to prosecute in cases where a victim does not show fear or is unaware they are being stalked. Their reforms will aim to close that gap by ensuring the focus is on the perpetrator's behaviour, rather than on how the victim reacts.

In an immediate change, the Home Office said courts can now directly impose stalking protection orders to protect victims by restricting the perpetrators' behaviour, even if they have not yet been convicted. The review also recommends removing the need for victims to demonstrate actual fear or serious disruption to their lives for a stalking offence to be established. Wright argues this would better protect victims who were unaware they are being secretly followed or monitored.

The government said it would explore introducing such a test but had not yet committed to its inclusion in the new offence, although Kaur said she was sick and tired of it being onus on the victim. The review called for more consistent police investigations and greater use of specialist interventions to protect victims. It also raised concerns about stalkers using applications to change protective orders as a means of maintaining contact with, or control over, victims.

Wright suggests additional safeguards, including requiring court permission before certain applications can proceed and ensuring victims can make representations. The government acknowledged the problem but said it needed to explore the suggestions further. Wright's review concluded confusion between stalking and harassment laws could contribute to failures in identifying and prosecuting the crime. A previous investigation into police handling of stalking found three in every 20 stalking crimes examined had been incorrectly recorded as other offences, including harassment.

In the case of Alice Ruggles, she had contacted police about Trimaan Dhillon's stalking in the days before he broke into her Gateshead home and repeatedly cut her throat. Dhillon, a Lance Corporal at the time who trained with the Special Reconnaissance Service, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Ruggles' parents, Clive Ruggles and Sue Hills, said they welcomed Richard Wright KC's report and its recommendations and were heartened that the government's response endorses the need for a single stalking offence that focuses on the perpetrator's behaviour and removes the onus on police and the CPS to prove the impact upon the victim. They added this will avoid victims having to admit how frightened they are and, in the process, further empowering the stalker.

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It will also bring in due protection for stoic victims like Alice. Last month Clive Ruggles said victims of stalking would be at greater risk of dying. The family has campaigned for better recognition of stalking and improvements in how it is tackled.

Officials and Victims Welcome Legal Clarity

Kaur branded stalking a hideous crime that can take over every aspect of a victim's life and insisted the reforms will help us relentlessly pursue stalkers, keep victims safe and ensure offenders face the full force of the law. Attorney General Ellie Reeves said clarity in the law will give police and prosecutors stronger tools to identify stalking, pursue perpetrators and help victims get the justice they deserve.

Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales Claire Waxman welcomed the plan to create a standalone stalking offence, but said the government had missed a crucial opportunity by failing to address stalking that continues after conviction. She added that victims should not be left trapped in a cycle of abuse because the law fails to recognise continuing patterns of behaviour. Victims of stalking have welcomed the change in law but said they were disappointed not all the recommendations have been adopted.

Katherine, from Newcastle, whose former partner was arrested 28 times for stalking her, welcomed the government's decision to introduce one stalking offence instead of two. She said she was pleased about that one because her ex was charged with the lesser offence of stalking without fear to start with and she was terrified. She added that anyone who has been stalked knows how terrifying it is, so that one without fear was just pointless.

Disappointment Over Rejected Sentence Hikes

But her ex had resumed his behaviour after being sentenced to three years and four months in prison, and she criticised the length of jail terms given to stalkers, describing them as an absolute joke and an insult to the victims. Ashley, from Washington in Tyne and Wear, was also disappointed the maximum sentence would not be increased. She said stalking can have a devastating and lifelong impact on victims and their families.

It affects your confidence, independence and ability to feel safe, even long after the relationship has ended and the perpetrator has been sentenced. Ashley, who was stalked by her former husband Jason Howe using an AirTag to track her movements, said she was genuinely disappointed by the government's response to concerns about protective orders. Howe was jailed for three years and four months in March last year for stalking and controlling or coercive behaviour.

But Ashley later discovered a restraining order designed to protect her had been amended, without her being consulted, allowing him to use a road through an exclusion zone near her home. A major joint report published in 2024 saw the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the chief inspector of constabulary and the boss of the College of Policing make recommendations for improvement as they detailed the findings of an investigation launched in response to a so-called super-complaint raised two years previously by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust on behalf of the National Stalking Consortium.

The complaint, made through a process which allows charities and other bodies to raise widespread problems which could affect public confidence in policing, set out concerns including flawed investigations, instances where stalking was not being properly identified, officers minimising or trivialising such behaviour and the risk of victims being seriously hurt or killed not being recognised. Emma Lingley-Clark, interim chief executive of the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, said the organisation fully supports the government's commitment to introduce a standalone stalking law, which it hopes will reduce confusion and increase the shockingly low conviction rate for stalking, which is currently only 1.2%.