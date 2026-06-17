High-calorie food cues stretch perceived time in adolescent girls

A recent study investigated the interplay between food cues, psychological factors, and time perception in female adolescents. The study found that high-calorie food cues led to overestimation of time, and that media pressure and body image played a significant role in shaping this effect.

High-calorie food cues stretched perceived time in adolescent girls , revealing how media pressure and body image may shape even basic cognitive processing. Researchers evaluated the interplay between food cues, psychological factors, and time perception in female adolescents.

In a recent study, researchers investigated how exposure to food cues influences time perception in female adolescents and how individual differences in perceived media pressure and body appreciation shape this effect. The study included 55 females, with a mean age of 16.5 years and a body mass index of 22.1 kg/m². A high proportion of participants (69%) screened positive for eating-disorder risk on the SCOFF questionnaire, although this was not a clinical diagnosis.

There was a significant main effect of image type: high-calorie food images led to overestimation of time. A significant interaction between the SATAQ score and image type was observed, indicating that the effect of image type was contingent on the level of sociocultural influences. A linear regression analysis was performed to better understand this interaction effect. This revealed that an increment in the SATAQ score was associated with a higher difference between image types on the BP.

That is, the greater the media pressure, the more likely participants were to overestimate time on high-calorie images relative to low-calorie images. This moderation effect persisted after accounting for SCOFF-defined eating-disorder risk. There was no significant effect of image type on BP when controlling for the BAS score.

However, there was a trend toward interaction between image type and BAS score, which did not reach statistical significance. In a post hoc analysis controlling for the risk of eating disorder (i.e., SCOFF score), there was a significant interaction between image type and BAS score. The study suggests that media pressure and body image can shape basic cognitive processes, such as time perception, in adolescent girls.

The findings highlight the importance of considering the interplay between sociocultural factors and individual differences in psychological factors when studying the effects of food cues on time perception. The study's results have implications for understanding the complex relationships between media pressure, body image, and eating disorders in adolescent girls. The study's findings also suggest that body appreciation may act as a protective factor against the effects of media pressure on time perception.

The study's results have implications for developing interventions that target the interplay between sociocultural factors and individual differences in psychological factors to prevent eating disorders in adolescent girls





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High-Calorie Food Cues Time Perception Adolescent Girls Media Pressure Body Image

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