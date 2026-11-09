High Court Battle Over £6 Million Surrey Mansion Between Dennis and Coral Read

Coral Read sues ex-partner Dennis Read for half of his £6 million Surrey home and £215,000 in damages, alleging abuse and broken promises in a decades-long High Court dispute.

A contentious legal dispute is unfolding in London's High Court involving Dennis Read, an 88-year-old millionaire demolition boss, and his former partner, Coral Read. The litigation centers on a £6 million mansion located in Cobham, Surrey, with Coral Read demanding a 50% share of the property. She argues that Dennis Read made explicit promises to care for her indefinitely and grant her ownership of the home during their relationship.

Core Legal Dispute and Property Claims

Coral Read is initiating proceedings to secure equal beneficial ownership of Woodlands House through the legal doctrines of common intention constructive trust and proprietary estoppel. Her legal team contends that despite the property remaining in Dennis Read's sole name, she is entitled to half its value due to his repeated assurances that the house would be hers. These assertions are supported by claims that Dennis Read purchased engagement and wedding rings and stated they would marry 'one day,' leading Coral Read to change her surname to Read.

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The barrister representing Ms Read, Noah Gifford, detailed the history of the relationship to High Court judge Ms Justice Obi. The couple met in late 1974 or early 1975 when Dennis Read was 37 and Coral Read was 23. Following constant encouragement from Mr Read, Coral Read moved into the property known as Woodlands in December 1975. From the outset, Mr Read allegedly promised that he would 'look after you forever' and that she 'never need worry' because 'the house is yours.'

Allegations of Abuse and Counter Claims

In addition to the property dispute, Coral Read is suing for £215,000 in personal injury damages. She alleges that she suffered years of physical and verbal abuse as well as coercive control at the hands of Mr Read. These serious accusations of misconduct spanning decades are vehemently denied by the 88-year-old millionaire. The High Court proceedings have thus become a battleground for both financial assets and historical conduct.

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Mr Read has launched a counter-suit demanding the return of an £876,000 loan he claims he provided to Ms Read. He asserts that this significant sum was intended to help their son pay off mortgages on his own property. In response to this counterclaim, Ms Read has denied signing any formal loan agreement. Her legal counsel argues that the document is unenforceable and that the cash was actually a gift designated for their son rather than a debt owed to the father.

Financial Contributions and Property Renovations

The defense and prosecution of the property claim rely heavily on financial contributions and the substantial renovations undertaken at Woodlands House. The property has been extended into a five-bedroom, four-bathroom residence featuring indoor and outdoor pools and numerous outbuildings. Coral Read claims she used her personal funds, including a £5,000 premium bond win from the 1970s, to purchase a flat whose rental income was then taken by Mr Read.

Ms Read's legal team argues that this rental income was rightfully hers and was subsequently applied by Mr Read into his own funds to finance the extensive extensions and renovations of the family home. By dedicating decades to managing these improvements and serving as a homemaker, Coral Read contends she sacrificed her career as a typist and financial independence. This long-term commitment, combined with the explicit promises made by Mr Read, forms the basis of her claim to a joint tenancy of the property.

Historical Context and Future Implications

The relationship began in the mid-1970s and lasted for approximately 45 years before collapsing. Although they never legally married, the couple presented themselves to the public as husband and wife. Coral Read changed her surname and lived in a home that was repeatedly renovated under her organizational direction. The legal arguments hinge on whether these actions and the associated financial inputs established a legally binding common intention between the parties regarding property ownership.

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The case highlights the complex intersection of romantic promises, financial dependency, and property rights in long-term unmarried relationships. Ms Justice Obi is tasked with evaluating whether the verbal assurances and subsequent conduct create a enforceable equitable interest in the £6 million asset. The outcome will determine if Coral Read receives her requested half share and the substantial damages for alleged abuse, or if Mr Read successfully retains full control of Woodlands House and recovers the disputed loan amount.