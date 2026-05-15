High Court Battles and Celebrity Quirks: A Week in Entertainment

From a high-stakes legal battle between a former BBC collaborator and the corporation to the luxury travels of Roxy Horner and music critiques by Paul McCartney.

The world of broadcasting and entertainment has been rocked by a series of revelations and disputes, most notably the heartbreaking legal battle stemming from the legacy of the late Steve Wright .

Wright was more than just a DJ; he was a beloved figure to millions who felt a deep sense of betrayal when the BBC abruptly removed him from his afternoon slot in 2022. The emotional toll of this decision was immense, and for Anthony James Rutt, known professionally as AJ, the pain was compounded by the loss of a man he viewed as both a best friend and a father figure.

Their bond spanned nearly four decades, beginning when a young AJ sent music to Wright, sparking a collaboration that defined the sound of Steve Wright In The Afternoon. Now, AJ is taking a stand against the BBC in the High Court, aiming to expose what he describes as the grotesque mistreatment of a legend.

He has expressed deep disgust over the corporation's public displays of grief, labeling them as crocodile tears, especially since the same leadership that celebrated Wright publicly was the one that undermined his work in private. The tension reached a peak when Radio 2 controller Helen Thomas suggested a tribute concert was a place for networking, a notion AJ found offensive given the gravity of his friend's passing.

Moving from the courtroom to the corridors of Global Radio, a more lighthearted but equally spirited conflict has emerged involving Amanda Holden. The Britain's Got Talent judge has found herself in a battle over her morning beverages. In the shared fridges of the West End studios, Holden has resorted to labeling her plant-based milk—specifically almond or soy alternatives—with detailed notes requesting that colleagues stay away.

These notes, complete with smiley faces and hearts, were not enough to deter the playful mockery of Fia Tarrant. Tarrant, the daughter of broadcasting veteran Chris Tarrant, shared a photo of the labeled milk online, teasingly suggesting that the temptation to raid the fridge is simply too strong.

While Holden maintains that she cannot bear the taste of dairy, the incident serves as a humorous glimpse into the petty frustrations that can arise even among the wealthiest and most famous media personalities. In the realm of music, Sir Paul McCartney has offered some candid and critical reflections on the performance style of fellow legend Bob Dylan. McCartney, who frequently performs timeless Beatles hits to the delight of his audiences, finds Dylan's approach to his live shows frustrating.

According to McCartney, Dylan often rearranges his songs to the point where they are completely unrecognizable, leaving fans who have paid for tickets feeling shortchanged. Sir Paul noted that while he understands the desire to move past old hits like Mr Tambourine Man, there is a limit to how much an artist can deviate from the original work before the audience loses the thread.

He drew a vivid comparison between the reaction to his own sets, where Beatles songs create a galaxy of light from phone cameras, while new material often results in a black hole of indifference. Finally, the world of luxury travel was showcased through the honeymoon experiences of Roxy Horner and comedian Jack Whitehall. Traveling via the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express from Venice to Paris, Horner shared images of her opulent journey.

The couple stayed in the exclusive L'Observatoire suite, a room that commands a starting price of 80,000 pounds and features a stunning stained-glass bathroom. Horner delighted her followers by sharing a snap of herself taking a bath while the train glided through the scenic landscapes of Austria. This level of extravagance provides a stark contrast to the daily commute of the average traveler, epitomizing the lavish lifestyle associated with the global elite





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