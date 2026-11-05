High Court Grants Pauline Hanson Leave to Appeal Racial Discrimination Ruling

The High Court of Australia has granted Pauline Hanson special leave to appeal a lower court decision regarding the Racial Discrimination Act, signaling a potential constitutional clash over political speech.

The High Court of Australia has granted One Nation leader Pauline Hanson special leave to appeal, marking a significant legal victory in her ongoing battle against provisions of the Racial Discrimination Act. This decision initiates a constitutional showdown regarding whether these specific legal provisions improperly burden the implied freedom of political communication.

High Court Approves Constitutional Appeal

The High Court announced on Thursday that it would hear Hanson's appeal, setting the stage for a major judicial review. The court's decision to grant special leave confirms that the legal arguments presented by Hanson warrant further examination by the nation's highest judicial body. This procedural step is critical as it moves the case from lower courts directly toward a potential precedent-setting ruling on free speech protections.

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Origins in Social Media Dispute

The legal proceedings stem from a heated exchange on the social media platform X that occurred in the hours following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. During this period, Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi posted a message expressing condolences but stating she could not mourn the monarch. Faruqi described the United Kingdom as a racist empire built on stolen lives, land, and the wealth of colonised peoples, which triggered Hanson's aggressive response.

Hanson's Response and Legal Charges

Pauline Hanson, who identifies as a staunch monarchist, fired back at Faruqi with a scathing reply on the platform. Hanson wrote that Faruqi's attitude appalled and disgusted her, pointing out that when Faruqi immigrated to Australia, she took every advantage of the country. Hanson noted that Faruqi took citizenship, bought multiple homes, and secured a job in parliament, before telling her to pack her bags and return to Pakistan.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

The central legal question now before the High Court is whether the provisions of the Racial Discrimination Act, which were cited in the lower court's original ruling against Hanson, violate the implied freedom of political communication. Hanson's legal team argues that these provisions impose an improper burden on political discourse. Conversely, the initial ruling found that Hanson's comments constituted racial vilification under the existing law, a determination Hanson is now challenging.

Future Implications for Political Speech

This case has far-reaching implications for how political speech is regulated in Australia, particularly when it intersects with issues of race and immigration. The High Court's eventual ruling will likely clarify the boundaries of acceptable political rhetoric and the extent to which anti-discrimination laws can limit such expression. All eyes are now on the upcoming hearings to see how the judges balance individual rights with the need to prevent racial vilification.