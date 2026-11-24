London High Court rules that Dorothy George intended her UK will to stand, saving her £1million estate from being split among 18 relatives after a legal error.

A London High Court judge has ruled in favor of Helen Thyer and her brother Peter Crawford, allowing the siblings to inherit their late aunt Dorothy Eirwen George's £1million estate. The decision resolves a legal dispute that threatened to split the fortune among 18 distant relatives due to a clerical error in a second will. Dorothy George passed away in December 2023 at the age of 83, leaving behind a complex inheritance situation involving assets in both the UK and Cyprus.

Legal Hiccup Threatened 18 Heirs

Master Katherine McQuail accepted the argument that Dorothy George never intended for her primary UK will to be voided. The legal challenge arose when the siblings discovered that a second will, created in Cyprus four months after the original UK document, contained a general revocation clause. This clause effectively cancelled the first will, causing Dorothy to die intestate under UK law. If the court had enforced the second will strictly, the entire estate would have been divided among all 18 known next of kin rather than going to the intended recipients.

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Siblings Fight for Inheritance Rights

Helen Thyer, aged 73, and Peter Crawford, aged 71, initiated the legal battle to protect their aunt's wishes. They argued that the Cypriot will was only intended to leave her holiday apartment near Limassol to Helen, while Peter was meant to receive an equivalent cash legacy from the English estate. Their barrister, Michael O'Sullivan, explained that Dorothy sought to balance the inheritance between her niece and nephew. The inclusion of the revocation clause was deemed a mistake that contradicted the deceased's clear intent to leave her wealth to the siblings.

Evidence Supports Original Intentions

The court relied heavily on witness testimony to determine Dorothy George's true intentions. Evidence was presented by Rosemary Sanger, a friend of the deceased, who stated that Mrs George explicitly communicated her desire to leave her English estate to both claimants. The judge noted that the Cypriot will dealt exclusively with property in Cyprus and that the broader family did not expect to inherit the main fortune. No co-heirs came forward to challenge the validity of the 2017 UK will, further supporting the siblings' case.

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Genealogists Track Distant Relatives

The legal process required significant effort to identify all potential beneficiaries under intestacy laws. Thyer and Crawford paid for a team of expert genealogists to locate 16 distant relatives who were not previously known to them. These individuals were identified as potential heirs had the siblings lost the case. Thyer noted that it was inappropriate to publish the details of these family members, who were not close to Dorothy George. The court confirmed it has the power to admit an earlier will despite a later revocation clause if evidence shows the testator did not intend to revoke the first document.

Estate Valued at One Million Pounds

The successful resolution ensures that Helen Thyer and Peter Crawford receive the full value of Dorothy's UK assets. The estate includes significant holdings in the United Kingdom and a holiday apartment in Cyprus. Master McQuail emphasized that the court may override a revocation clause if the totality of evidence demonstrates a lack of intent to revoke the original will. This ruling preserves the siblings' inheritance and prevents the fragmentation of the fortune among a wider circle of relatives who had no significant relationship with the deceased.