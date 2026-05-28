High freight costs are forcing Asian buyers to cancel US LPG cargo shipments, leading to concerns over the global supply chain. Norway remains a key player in European energy security, producing over 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

High freight costs are forcing Asian buyers to cancel US LPG cargo shipments, leading to concerns over the global supply chain. This comes as the global energy landscape continues to evolve, with Norway playing a crucial role in European energy security.

Despite concerns over high freight costs, Norway remains a key player in the global energy market, producing over 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The country's energy sector is expected to see a slight decline in capital spending in 2026, but this is largely due to the completion of major projects sanctioned under Norway's 2022 temporary tax incentives.

However, experts project that final estimates for 2027 will likely climb as more fresh projects are officially approved in the coming months. ConocoPhillips has announced plans to restart production across three previously closed fields in the Greater Ekofisk Area, with drilling work set to begin in the Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk, and Tommeliten Gamma fields. The project is expected to provide low-cost resources that strengthen Europe's energy security and gas supply.

By utilizing existing infrastructure, ConocoPhillips aims to provide a reliable source of energy for the region. Despite the challenges posed by high freight costs, the global energy market continues to evolve, with Norway remaining a key player in the sector. The country's energy sector is expected to see a slight decline in capital spending in 2026, but this is largely due to the completion of major projects sanctioned under Norway's 2022 temporary tax incentives.

However, experts project that final estimates for 2027 will likely climb as more fresh projects are officially approved in the coming months. The global energy landscape continues to evolve, with Norway playing a crucial role in European energy security. Despite concerns over high freight costs, the country remains a key player in the global energy market, producing over 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

ConocoPhillips has announced plans to restart production across three previously closed fields in the Greater Ekofisk Area, with drilling work set to begin in the Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk, and Tommeliten Gamma fields. The project is expected to provide low-cost resources that strengthen Europe's energy security and gas supply. By utilizing existing infrastructure, ConocoPhillips aims to provide a reliable source of energy for the region.

The country's energy sector is expected to see a slight decline in capital spending in 2026, but this is largely due to the completion of major projects sanctioned under Norway's 2022 temporary tax incentives. However, experts project that final estimates for 2027 will likely climb as more fresh projects are officially approved in the coming months





OilandEnergy / 🏆 34. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

High Freight Costs Asian Buyers US LPG Cargo Shipments Norway European Energy Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How U.S. Control of Venezuelan Oil Is Reshaping Asian EnergyWith the Strait of Hormuz blocked and Maduro gone, the U.S. is ramping up Venezuelan oil exports — and India is buying.

Read more »

'Soaring costs and sky-high rents - people in Manchester are barely scraping by'Bosses at the town hall have spoken about the issue.

Read more »

AI hiring algorithms reject Black, Asian job seekers at higher ratesStanford researchers argue need for transparency and independent testing

Read more »

High Freight Costs Force Asian Buyers to Cancel U.S. LPG CargoesSoaring freight rates are making U.S. LPG cargoes too expensive for some Asian buyers despite disrupted Middle East supplies.

Read more »