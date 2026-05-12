High-Glamour Arrivals Highlight Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony

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The stars were out in force for the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony in the south of France on Tuesday night. Demi Moore , Poppy Delevingne , Joan Collins , Heidi Klum , and Maura Higgins led the arrivals to the first official red carpet for The Electric Kiss premiere and brought their usual glamour with them.

Demi, 63, was effortlessly gorgeous in a strapless white sequin gown teamed with a statement diamond necklace. Model Poppy, 40, looked stunning in a sheer lace and velvet dress which showed off her elegant sense of style, while former Love Islander Maura, 35, wore a strapless black and white gown with a huge bow at the back.

Joan, 92, was sensational in a white gown which she teamed with a diamond necklace and black gloves and even posed with her husband Percy Gibson, 61, on the carpet. Heidi, 52, cut a seriously stylish figure in a sheer nude dress with pink flower detailing on the front as she arrived. Influencer and model Caroline Daur, 31, meanwhile turned heads in a dramatic red and black feathered strapless gown





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Cannes Film Festival Attendance Demi Moore Poppy Delevingne Joan Collins Heidi Klum Maura Higgins Caroline Daur Kimberley Garner The Electric Kiss Design Jewellery Heels Percy Gibson

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