A high-speed railway network in the UK is significantly scaled back, while Labour may see changes to their voting policies come to fruition, with potentially far-reaching consequences for UK politics

A high-speed railway network connecting London with the north of England, once designed to cost less than £5 billion and reach as far as Manchester and Leeds, is now expected to cost over ¡00 billion and only stop in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Labour leader contender Andy Burnham prepares to challenge Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership, first needing to win a seat in Parliament. Burnham faces opposition from party insider Chris Kennedy, who will also run, as well as the Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats. A by-election in Makerfield, which Josh Simons has triggered to make room for the "King of the North" in Parliament, may prove to be a difficult fight for Burnham.

In other news, a shift in voting policies could drastically change UK politics, with the introduction of 16-year-old voting rights and automatic voter registration. However, some Labour figures have expressed concerns that these changes may ultimately harm the party. In wildlife news, the UK has seen a decline in population numbers for several migratory bird species, including willow and garden warblers, blackcap and common whitethroats, sedge and reed warblers, and lesser whitethroat.

Researchers are unsure of the cause of the decline, but suspect that habitat loss and disease may be factors. Acts of kindness, such as hiding healthy food sources for birds, could potentially help. The world has witnessed multiple deadly disease outbreaks in recent times, including a growing Ebola emergency in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and hantavirus scares. The Ebola outbreak linked over 130 suspected deaths, prompting fears over the rapid spread of the deadly disease.

Finally, Aston Villa won their first major cup in 30 years after defeating Freiburg in the Europa League, with fans celebrating in Istanbul and including Prince William, who expressed his congratulations to the team via social media





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HS2 UK Rail Labour Party Voting Rights Elections Wildlife Bird Population Decline Ebola Disease Outbreaks Aston Villa Europa League

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