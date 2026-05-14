Higher air fares 'inevitable' as carriers cancel more flights amid jet fuel price fears

Airlines are facing higher air fares due to the rising cost of jet fuel, with carriers cancelling more flights this month amid concerns over the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Director general of the International Air Transport Association, Willie Walsh, warned that airlines will not be able to continue 'absorbing the cost' of disruption caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the long term.

Higher air fares are 'inevitable', an airlines chief has said, as carriers cancel more flights this month amid jet fuel price fears due to the Iran war.

Director general of the International Air Transport Association, Willie Walsh, said airlines will not be able to continue 'absorbing the cost' of disruption caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the long term. He told the BBC there was no need to panic over potential jet fuel shortages but warned that rising fuel prices would inevitably feed through into higher ticket prices. Mr Walsh said: 'There's just no way airlines can absorb the additional costs they're experiencing.

'There may be some instances where airlines will discount to stimulate some traffic flow… but over time it's inevitable that the high price of oil will be reflected in higher ticket prices. While Mr Walsh did not think there would be widespread cancellations, he added: 'I think the concern will be that if sufficient alternative supply isn't sourced, there may be some shortages when we get into the peak summer period.

' Last week British Airways' parent company IAG warned its profits will be hit as it expects to spend about two billion euros (£1.72billion) more than planned on fuel this year. Chief executive Luis Gallego said IAG does not believe there will be 'any interruption for the summer' in terms of jet fuel supplies. Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Associatio





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Air Fares Higher Air Fares Inevitable Airlines Cancel More Flights Jet Fuel Price Fears Iran War Strait Of Hormuz Director General International Air Transport Association Willie Walsh British Airways IAG Luis Gallego Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander Summer Holiday Plans Fuel Imported From America UK Refineries Temporary Rule Change Aviation Analytics Company Cirium Peak Summer Months Schedule Reductions Outbound Flights June July August Government Spokesperson European Airlines Airports Tour Operators Blockades Iran US Gulf Jet Fuel Prices Confidence Warnings Traders Peak Northern Hemisphere Summer Earnings Bookings

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