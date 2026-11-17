The UK government confirms Highfield House in Southampton and Cresta Court in Altrincham will cease housing asylum seekers, marking progress toward ending the use of asylum hotels.

The UK government has officially announced the permanent closure of two prominent asylum seeker hotels, Highfield House in Southampton and Cresta Court in Altrincham, ending years of intense local controversy and community division. These facilities, which have served as primary housing for migrants awaiting immigration decisions, are now set to be vacated as the Home Office executes its strategy to eliminate the use of hotels for this purpose.

End of Highfield House Asylum Hotel Operations

The Highfield House Hotel located in the Portswood area of Southampton will no longer house asylum seekers, with the evacuation process scheduled to unfold over the coming months. This decision follows persistent opposition from local residents and business owners who have organized almost weekly anti-migrant demonstrations since the summer of 2025 to protest the presence of the facility.

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Home Office officials confirmed that the specific site would be removed from the list of approved accommodation centers, effectively shutting down its role in the national asylum system. The closure aims to resolve the deep-seated tensions that have plagued the Southampton Test constituency, where local MP Satvir Kaur described the situation as a failed policy that negatively impacted the community.

Devastating Impact on Local Businesses and Residents

The presence of the asylum hotel at Highfield House had severe economic consequences for adjacent commercial enterprises, most notably forcing the closure of the long-established Ceno Restaurant. The restaurant, which operated in the shared building for more than twenty years, cited ongoing damage and an inability to function due to the hotel's presence as the primary reasons for its shutdown.

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Owners of Ceno Restaurant stated that customers could no longer access the hotel car park and that the environment became 'frustratingly impossible' for normal business operations. After the restaurant closed, the vacant building was occupied by squatters last winter, a development that local volunteers highlighted as a stark contrast to government funding priorities for migrants versus local homeless individuals.

Local MP Satvir Kaur emphasized that the hotel had become a magnet for anti-social behavior, making life difficult for everyone in the vicinity. The community backlash was so intense that senior council leaders, including former Southampton City Council leader Alex Winning and councillor Toqeer Kataria, formally requested ministers to prioritize the early closure of the site due to safety concerns and policing pressures.

Cresta Court Hotel Closure in Greater Manchester

Parallel to the developments in Southampton, the 148-bedroom Cresta Court hotel in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, is also set to stop housing asylum seekers. Labour MP Conor Rand confirmed that the government intends to move out the remaining residents within the next three months, bringing an end to two years of protests and counter-protests that have occurred at the site since 2024.

The local Conservative group claimed credit for the decision, arguing that their relentless campaigning over the past two years directly influenced the government's move. Trafford Councillor Nathan Evans welcomed the closure, describing it as a significant relief for the Altrincham community and praising the power of local activism in achieving the result.

Government Strategy and Relocation to Military Sites

The closure of these hotels aligns with the Labour government's pledge to end the use of asylum hotels by the end of the current Parliament. A Home Office spokesperson stated that the agency is closing every asylum hotel and relocating migrants to alternative accommodation, with a specific focus on utilizing former military sites across the country.

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Recent data indicates that sixty-five asylum seekers were living in hotels in Southampton by the end of June, all believed to be staying at Highfield House before this announcement. As these hotels close, the government is expanding its use of former Ministry of Defence (MoD) sites, including locations in Wethersfield, Essex, and Crowborough, East Sussex, which are already operational.

Controversial Use of Bicester Military Base

The shift toward military housing has sparked its own controversy, particularly regarding the Ministry of Defence site at Bicester in Piddington, Oxfordshire. Housing Secretary Angela Rayner recently approved plans to house up to one thousand two hundred and fifty-six single male migrants at this location, despite overwhelming local opposition.

The Piddington community had previously voted in a symbolic referendum in September to leave the UK specifically in response to these government plans. This decision underscores the ongoing challenge the government faces in balancing its national asylum obligations with the strong resistance from local populations to such large-scale housing developments.

Future Outlook for Displaced Asylum Seekers

Local leaders have expressed a desire for transparency and clear communication during the transition period. Portswood Councillor John Savage stated that he expects people staying at Highfield House to receive clear information about their moves while keeping local residents informed of the progress.

As the Highfield House and Cresta Court facilities prepare for their new roles, the broader system of asylum accommodation continues to shift away from the controversial hotel model. The government maintains that moving migrants to alternative sites is necessary to address community tensions and fulfill its legislative commitments, even as it navigates the logistical and social complexities of this nationwide transition.