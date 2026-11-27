Highfield House Hotel in Southampton will close as an asylum center and be redeveloped into 260 student bedrooms, ending protests and displacing residents.

The Highfield House Hotel in Portswood, Southampton, is set to close as an asylum seeker facility and undergo redevelopment into a student accommodation block. This decision resolves months of tension that have dominated the local community since protests began in the summer of 2025. The site will provide 260 bedrooms, marking a significant shift in how the building is utilized for the public and private sectors.

Closure of Asylum Accommodation Plans

The Highfield House Hotel will cease operations as a reception center for asylum seekers within the coming months. This move aligns with the Home Office scheme to close every asylum hotel nationwide, confirming that the current residents will be relocated. By the end of June, the facility housed 65 asylum seekers, all of whom are expected to move out as part of this scheduled transition.

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Protests and Local Community Impact

Local opposition to the hotel began intensifying in the summer of 2025 when crowds of more than 100 people gathered to protest. Residents complained regularly about noise and intimidation caused by the hotel's occupants, leading to almost weekly demonstrations. Satvir Kaur, the Labour MP for Southampton Test, stated that the situation had a particularly detrimental impact on businesses and residents. She identified the presence of the hotel as a magnet for anti-social behavior and labeled the previous government policy as a failure.

Business Displacement and Squatter Issues

The operational failure of the hotel directly affected neighboring businesses, most notably Ceno Restaurant. Sharing a building with the Highfield House Hotel, the restaurant was forced to shut down after more than 20 years in business. Owners cited ongoing damage and the inability for customers to use the shared car park as primary reasons for closing. The vacant building was later taken over by squatters last winter, with volunteers highlighting a perceived double standard in government funding priorities.

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Developer Plans and Housing Debates

Developer Gilltown is currently designing specific plans for the site rather than utilizing a standard student accommodation model. The proposal aims to provide 260 bedrooms, a move that has sparked further debate among locals. While some residents like David Phillips, aged 74, prefer smaller housing units that keep with the local environment, others argue against more student flats. They fear the development could increase noise and change the character of the residential area.

Future Economic and Social Outlook

The transition to student housing offers a contrasting economic perspective for the Portswood neighborhood. Ozzie Yildirim Ordu, owner of Nova Cafe, hopes that the influx of hundreds of students will provide a boost to nearby businesses. He noted that Portswood is primarily a student area and that increased population could drive better commercial activity. James Gillespie, director at Gilltown, emphasized that the team is focused on bringing forward a development that is right for the city and the specific site.