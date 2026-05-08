Highlander Reboot Sparks Local Fury as Filming Disrupts Isle of Skye

The upcoming Highlander reboot, starring Russell Crowe and Henry Cavill, has caused outrage among residents of the Isle of Skye due to noise from helicopters and restrictions on public footpaths. The film, directed by Chad Stahelski, promises intense action and a star-studded cast, but locals are frustrated by the disruptions to their daily lives.

The highly anticipated Highlander reboot, starring Russell Crowe and Henry Cavill , has stirred controversy among residents of the Isle of Skye, where filming is taking place.

The picturesque location, known for its breathtaking landscapes and home to around 13,000 people, has become a battleground between Hollywood glamour and local discontent. Residents have expressed frustration over the incessant noise from helicopters, which are being used to transport the stars and crew around the island. One local lamented, It seems Russell and Henry are being flown around in three choppers and the din is bloody incessant at times.

At first we were quite excited about having Highlander filmed on Skye. It's not often you get big Hollywood actors roaming about. But the helicopters make so much noise that it's hard to think. The disruptions extend beyond the noise, with residents also complaining about restrictions on public footpaths, turning what was initially a source of excitement into a major inconvenience.

The film, directed by Chad Stahelski, known for the John Wick series, is a reboot of the 1986 classic that starred Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery. Henry Cavill takes on the role of Connor MacLeod, the immortal Scottish warrior, while Russell Crowe plays the centuries-old immortal wanderer Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez.

Cavill, known for his action-packed roles in The Witcher and Superman, has hinted at the intense preparation he is undergoing for the role, promising fans that they haven't seen anything yet in terms of his sword work. Filming has not been without its challenges. Last year, production was temporarily halted after Cavill sustained a calf injury during training. The actor shared updates on his recovery, indicating that he was slowly returning to the gym to resume his rigorous training regimen.

The Highlander franchise, which began with the 1986 film, has since expanded into a multimedia empire, including four films, two live-action TV series, and a series of novels. The original film, though a box office flop upon release, gained a cult following through video and DVD sales, leading to its enduring popularity. Scenes for the reboot are being shot across various iconic Scottish locations, including Eilean Donan Castle, Glen Coe, Glen Nevis, Loch Shiel, Torridon, and Skye.

Despite the local backlash, the film promises to be a spectacle, with a star-studded cast that also includes Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, and Jeremy Irons. As filming continues, the clash between the demands of a major Hollywood production and the tranquility of a remote Scottish island highlights the complexities of balancing progress with preservation





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