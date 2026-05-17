Highlighter Review: A Glowing Alternative to Glittery Products

A reviewer shares their experience with a highlighter that gives a glossy, glass-like glow and blends seamlessly with other products. The reviewer also mentions that the cream formula doesn't look fake or chalky on skin and lasts a long time. However, they found that the lavender shade skews silver and isn't the most flattering on their skin tone.

You can draw them on to your face so there’s less mess involved and no tools needed. BY A HAIRTrue to its name, it gives a glossy, glass-like glow that’s free from glitter, although it sinks into skin quickly so you might need a top-up later on.

This is the highlighter that initially won me over after a masterclass with founder Aimee Connolly, who applied it straight to my face with her finger and showed me exactly how and where to place it for a glow that’s super subtle. The cream formula doesn’t look fake or chalky on skin, and it blends seamlessly with my blush underneath, rather than picking up the product below it.

Three months after my stroke at 31 my husband did unthinkable to me & our baby A little goes a really long way, so the cream could potentially last years (although, I don’t think your skin would thank you for keeping it that long! ).

This stick applies easier than the L’Oreal version, so you can scribble straight on to skin without disturbing anything that’s already on your face,Aside from that, the only other issue I found is that the lavender shade skews quite silver, which isn’t the most flattering on my skin tone.is doing what it can to lift spirits with the launch of its Summer Beauty Bag, £40 – but worth over £230. It contains 11 products across haircare, fragrance, skincare and make-up – five of which are full-size – from cult favourites such as ICONIC London, Hair by Sam McKnight, Estee Lauder and Clinique





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Highlighter Alternative To Glittery Products Glass-Like Glow Blend Seamlessly Cream Formula Lavender Shade Skies Silver

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Review on MacGregor 31cm Cordless Lawnmower, a Revolutionary Alternative to Traditional LawnmowersPurchased to overcome difficulties accessing our backyard without hindrance, this innovative lawnmower provides cordless operation, interlocking for swift height adjustments, and a swift recharge. Despite initial difficulty assembling the grass box, this task was resolved, and the lawnmower has demonstrated improved organization of our small garden and power cutting properties.

Read more »

LG soundbar with glowing reviews is £140 off and comes with free giftThe soundbar boasts AI Sound Pro that automatically adjusts and optimises the sound depending on what’s on screen, as well as preset modes like Cinematic and Gaming

Read more »

Aldi Unveils Affordable Outdoor Furniture: Similar to B&Q's 'Eyecatching' AlternativeAldi has introduced a 'stylish' garden chair that resembles a more expensive option from B&Q. Shoppers exploring affordable homeware and accessories find such products in Aldi's SpecialBuy promotions. The Aldi chair could potentially compete with B&Q's Beliani chair, featuring similar string chairs and affordable yet appealing design.

Read more »

Croatia's Quiet Alternative: Montenegro as a Romantic Summer EscapeThis news text showcases a budget-friendly option for couples seeking a summer adventure in Montenegro, offering a scenic and authentic journey while avoiding mass tourism and its associated costs. It highlights the country's contrasts, from rugged landscapes to refined accommodations, to provide a memorable and diverse vacation.

Read more »