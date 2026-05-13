Hiking to Ben A'an Mountain in Scotland

Sharing a hiking adventure to Ben A'an Mountain, one of Scotland's popular small mountains, located just over an hour from Glasgow. The hike offers stunning views across Loch Katrine and surrounding hills, perfect for beginners and families.

Glasgow's weather was gorgeous last weekend, so I decided to jump in the car with my boyfriend in the early morning and climb a mountain.

And oh my word, were the views amazing. Ben A'an is a stunning mountain located just over an hour from Glasgow. It's one of Scotland’s most popular small mountains in the heart of the Trossachs National Park - and for good reason. Offering a short yet rewarding hike with stunning views across Loch Katrine and the surrounding hills, it’s a perfect spot for beginners, hillwalking gurus and families.

It seems it's even a place for dogs, as we passed many on the way. The first 15 minutes of climbing are tough. I'll be honest. But it took us just two hours to get up, stay at the top for a bit and back to the car in time for lunch, so I'd say it's worth it





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Ben A'an Mountain Trossachs National Park Scotland's Most Popular Small Mountains Short Yet Rewarding Hike Stunning Views Across Loch Katrine And Surroun Trossachs National Park Scotland

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