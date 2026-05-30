Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Her Marriage to Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin, the 42-year-old yoga guru, has opened up about her marriage to Alec Baldwin, 68, saying that people once viewed their union as 'ridiculous' due to their significant age gap.

Hilaria Baldwin , the 42-year-old yoga guru, has opened up about her marriage to Alec Baldwin , 68, saying that people once viewed their union as 'ridiculous' due to their significant age gap .

However, the couple has managed to make their unlikely romance work by embracing their differences and prioritizing regular date nights. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Hilaria revealed that they poke fun at each other in their family and that Alec does not try to boss her around. The couple has been married since 2012 and has seven children together.

They have been candid about the impact of their age gap on their relationship, with Hilaria recently revealing that they sought therapy to help navigate it. Alec, on the other hand, has praised Hilaria's latest magazine cover, saying her success comes as no surprise to him. He has also confessed that he would rather spend time at home with his family than chase more work projects.

The happy couple is proud parents to Carmen, 12, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 9, and Romeo, 8, Eduardo, 5, and Maria Lucia, 5, Ilaria, 3, and Alec is also dad to Ireland, 30, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Hilaria and Alec have been traveling a lot for work recently but try to have a lot of date nights, which usually involve dinner.

They let each other be and have managed to figure out the chaos in their lives, despite being polar opposites and having a significant age gap. Alec has also praised Hilaria's hard work and dedication to her career, saying that she is a very special person and that her success does not surprise him. The couple's marriage has stood the test of time, and they continue to prioritize their relationship and family





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