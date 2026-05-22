Hilary Duff reveals her childhood crush was Jonathan Taylor Thomas, leaving audience clueless: Watch

Hilary Duff appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show and discussed her childhood crushes. She shared that she had a crush on Jonathan Taylor Thomas in her teen years. However, the audience seemed to be unaware of his popularity at that time. This video is sure to bring you plenty of entertainment.

Hilary Duff was left stunned by the audience's reaction when she revealed her childhood crush . On a Wednesday appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show , she admitted to being head over heels for 90s heartthrob Jonathan Taylor Thomas , who was the youngest member of the Hanson band.

Thomas was also known for his roles in Home Improvement and The Lion King. However, the audience, mainly composed of younger viewers, did not recognize him, with half failing to respond when she asked for recognition. Instead, she proceeded to educate the audience about Thomas's notable TV and film credits and later mentioned another childhood crush, Zac Hanson, the youngest Hanson brother





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Hilary Duff Jonathan Taylor Thomas Childhood Crush Jennifer Hudson Show Celebrity Crush MTV Hanson Band

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