Oscar winner Hilary Swank addresses criticism about her pregnancy at 52, calling it normal. She discusses her career, husband Philip Schneider, and twins Ohm and Aya.

Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has publicly addressed recent criticism regarding her pregnancy at age 52, firmly asserting that having children later in life is a normal and accepted part of modern society. The star revealed her expectations during a Tuesday appearance on This Morning, where she emphasized the need for public attitudes to evolve alongside medical and social advancements.

Defending Later Life Parenting Choices

Hilary Swank used her platform on This Morning to argue that societal progress allows for greater flexibility in family planning. She stated that people need to get with the times as women increasingly choose to delay parenthood. The actress noted that many individuals are living longer and healthier lives, which makes starting a family in one's fifties a viable and standard option. She described the current cultural shift as progressive and necessary for reflecting these demographic changes.

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Work Schedule and Twin Experience

The two-time Academy Award winner compared her current singleton pregnancy to her previous experience with twins Ohm and Aya. Hilary Swank explained that carrying a single baby is physically easier than managing twins. She recalled working 18-hour days while pregnant with her twins just three weeks into her third trimester. The intense schedule required two body doubles on set because the stunt performers could not legally work overtime hours.

Gratitude for Career and Family Balance

Hilary Swank expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to prioritize her acting career before expanding her family. She described her film work as a personal project that required focus without distractions. The actress stated she feels blessed to have nurtured her professional life and now simultaneously raise her children. She emphasized that waking up with such opportunities fills her with profound appreciation for her current chapter.

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Family Excitement and Privacy

Regarding her older children, Hilary Swank shared that Ohm and Aya are extremely eager for their new sibling. The twins frequently ask when the baby will arrive, often checking if it is Christmas time upon waking. The actress mentioned keeping the pregnancy secret until her seventh month to maintain privacy. She lives in a small town in Bellingham, Washington, where neighbors have respected her desire for discretion.

Future Expectations and Reflections

Hilary Swank hinted that the new baby might arrive around Christmas time, playing into her children's holiday excitement. She reflected on her journey, noting that not everything happens on a predetermined timeline. The star, who welcomed twins with husband Philip Schneider in April 2023, views this new addition as the right time for her family. She continues to balance her role as a mother with her ongoing work in the entertainment industry.