Hill Street Pedestrianisation Scheme Set to Begin in Belfast

An experimental scheme to pedestrianise Belfast's popular Hill Street, home to the city's nightlife hub, is set to begin later this year. The scheme, expected to last for six months, will also introduce a one-way system on Gordon Street. The decision follows prior discussions with local businesses regarding access concerns.

The pedestrianisation of Hill Street , a popular Belfast city centre street, is set to begin later this year. The Infrastructure Minister has confirmed an experimental scheme to make the Cathedral Quarter street pedestrian-only, with a one-way system expected to be introduced on nearby Gordon Street. The scheme will initially run for six months, with implementation anticipated in November.

Details of the scheme will be advertised in local media throughout October, as required by legislation, according to the Department for Infrastructure. Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins stated, 'Following an informal consultation period during which concerns were raised by some businesses in the area regarding access to their premises, my officials agreed to undertake further discussions. Those discussions have now concluded positively and I can confirm that the necessary paperwork is currently being prepared to allow the experimental legislation to move forward.' Over the past 20 years, Hill Street has become a focal point of Belfast's nightlife. However, concerns persist about the potential for accidents as revellers and vehicles share the narrow, cobbled street. The Department temporarily pedestrianised the street in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a view to making the change permanent. This was repeatedly delayed, much to the frustration of local politicians at City Hall. Earlier this year, it was estimated the proposal would cost approximately £5,000. Earlier this week, the Department for Infrastructure informed Belfast City Council of its intention to proceed with the pedestrianisation plans. A letter from the DfI to Belfast City Council stated: 'I am writing to advise that the Department proposes to take forward an ‘Experimental Order’ for the pedestrianisation of Hill Street, Belfast. The prohibition of traffic, including cyclists, will operate on Hill Street, between its junction at Gordon Street and Waring Street and will include Commercial Court and Exchange Place. “Exemptions will allow ‘loading/unloading’ between the hours of 6am and 12pm. In addition to the above prohibition, it is also proposed to introduce a one-way traffic system along Gordon Street, from its junction with Hill Street to its junction with Dunbar Street in an easterly direction.





