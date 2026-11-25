The directors of Hillier Recycling escape financial liability for a £3m clean-up bill, receiving only community orders and paying £100,000 in costs after illegal dumping at a Dorset quarry.

Three directors of the collapsed firm Hillier Recycling have been spared from contributing to the £3 million cost of clearing a massive illegal waste site in Dorset, despite admitting to severe environmental permit violations. Dean Hillier, Steven Hillier, and Brian Winslow were ordered to pay a combined £112,500 in legal costs to the Environment Agency but walked away from the proceedings without having to fund the removal of the hazardous debris.

Legal Outcome and Financial Penalties

The court ruling confirmed that none of the men possessed the financial means to contribute to the massive clean-up operation or to compensate landowner Paul Wilkes for the damage inflicted on his property. Consequently, the Environment Agency will pursue the Wilkes family through separate civil courts to recover the expenses associated with dismantling the 28,500-tonne mountain of waste that now sits on the land.

Also read Anthony Russell Pleads Guilty to Murder of Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland, Receives Second Whole-Life Order

While avoiding direct payment for the remediation work, the three defendants received community orders and were required to complete unpaid work as part of their sentencing. The prosecution stated that a financial investigation revealed the directors had no assets available to provide compensation, leading to the agreement that each man would pay £37,500 in costs toward the regulatory enforcement.

Details of the Illegal Waste Dumping

Hillier Recycling leased the Henbury Quarry near Corfe Mullen in December 2014 with the original intention of handling inert waste materials such as soil and rubble. However, the permit was later expanded to allow the processing of commercial and household waste despite the site lacking the necessary infrastructure, such as a building to store the incoming materials securely.

Advertisement

By September 2021, Environment Agency inspectors discovered that the site was holding vast quantities of waste that violated permit conditions. Officers noted that non-inert materials, including combustible wood, were being stored in close proximity to the accumulated waste, creating a significant risk of pollution if a fire were to break out.

Firefighters who assessed the piles during this period warned that a blaze would take approximately seven days to extinguish due to the sheer volume and height of the debris. The waste heaps stood up to 50 feet tall, with some sections reaching 33 feet, posing a continuous threat to the surrounding environment and local community safety.

Conflicting Views on Regulatory Failure

Paul Wilkes has strongly criticized the Environment Agency for its handling of the situation, alleging that he spent six years requesting intervention before the rogue recycling firm could be stopped. He claims the agency displayed incompetence by allowing the company to continue operating under the guise of attempting to trade their way out of the non-compliance issues.

Samuel Jones, prosecuting on behalf of the Environment Agency, defended the regulator's approach by explaining that they adopted a collaborative strategy to allow limited trading in inert waste. The goal was to mitigate the immediate risk posed by other waste types on site, although officers eventually returned in early 2022 to find that no genuine steps were being taken to rectify the breaches.

Advertisement

Malcolm Galloway, representing Dean Hillier, argued that the company received conflicting advice from regulators prior to September 2021 and that the directors had a genuine intention to restore compliance. He admitted that their strategy was unrealistic but maintained that the firm was not acting with malicious intent, while Brian Winslow reportedly invested £83,000 in an attempt to save the business.

Impact on Landowner and Future Proceedings

The cleanup of the site is now projected to cost between £2.7 million and £3.2 million, a burden that falls entirely on the landowner and the public sector until civil judgments are settled. Paul Wilkes and his family are now engaged in ongoing civil legal proceedings to seek redress from the Environment Agency and the failed recycling business for the neglect of their property.

Hillier Recycling vacated the site in December 2023, and the company subsequently entered liquidation in July 2024, leaving the physical waste in place. The directors issued apologies to Mr. Wilkes for allowing the piles of mixed and hazardous waste to accumulate, but these gestures did not result in any financial contribution toward the remediation efforts.