Hillsborough Prosecutor Kate Spurlock Resigns After Rape Conviction Overturned

Kate Spurlock resigns from Hillsborough State Attorney's Office after Javier DelaTorre's rape conviction is overturned due to undisclosed jury bias involving a colleague's sister.

Kate Spurlock, a prosecutor at the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office, has resigned following the overturning of a sexual battery conviction against Javier DelaTorre. The decision to dismiss the verdict stems from Spurlock's failure to disclose that the jury foreperson was the sister of fellow prosecutor Kelsey Day. DelaTorre is scheduled to face a new trial in January after Circuit Judge Mark Kiser ruled that the undisclosed relationship compromised the fairness of the original proceedings.

Procedural Failure and Immediate Consequences

Javier DelaTorre, 46, was originally found guilty of sexual battery in September following a trial that concluded on September 30. The charges arose from allegations that DelaTorre drugged and assaulted a woman during a spring break trip in a home they were sharing. Although the conviction initially stood, Judge Mark Kiser ordered a new trial after it was revealed that the prosecution had known about a juror's familial connection to its own staff but failed to inform the defense.

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Text Messages Reveal Internal Awareness

Official records show that Kelsey Day notified Kate Spurlock of the potential conflict on the morning of the trial, which began on September 28. In text messages obtained by authorities, Day stated, 'Sorry to bug you on trial morning but I believe my sister is on your panel so I just wanted to give you the heads up.' Spurlock responded with a joke, asking if the potential juror would be 'good,' to which Day replied that she hoped prosecutors would keep her on the panel.

Defense Arguments and Judicial Ruling

Spurlock did not disclose the relationship to the Public Defender's Office until October 5, several days after the verdict. The Hillsborough State Attorney's office confirmed that other prosecutors raised concerns with Chief Assistant State Attorney John Terry regarding the lack of transparency. Judge Mark Kiser ruled that these undisclosed ties raised serious concerns about whether DelaTorre received a fair trial, though he did not formally accuse Spurlock or the juror of misconduct in a legal sense.

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Background and Ongoing Litigation

DelaTorre was arrested in April 2025 after the victim, whose identity remains anonymized, accused him of sexual battery. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Spurlock, a veteran prosecutor with prior experience in Pinellas and Pasco counties, had been assigned to the special victims unit before handling this case. When contacted by the Daily Mail regarding her resignation, Spurlock declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation surrounding the matter.

Next Steps for Legal Proceedings

The Hillsborough State Attorney's office stated that Spurlock was instructed to disclose the information even though the trial had already concluded, emphasizing the office's expectation of high integrity. DelaTorre will now proceed to a new trial set for January, where the jury selection process will likely involve stricter scrutiny to ensure impartiality. The case highlights the critical importance of early disclosure of potential conflicts of interest in criminal justice systems.