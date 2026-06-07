Hilltop Steak House Family Mansion Finds Buyer, Preserving 1970s Time Capsule

The iconic Massachusetts mansion built by the founders of the legendary Hilltop Steak House has been sold. The buyer, a family committed to preserving the home's flamboyant 1970s design and rich history, marks the end of an era for the dynasty that created a New England dining institution. The sprawling estate, a testament to the success of the once highest-grossing restaurant in the U.S., will be maintained for future generations.

The sprawling Massachusetts mansion built by the family behind America's once-busiest restaurant has found a buyer, marking the end of another chapter for the dynasty that transformed a small Route 1 steakhouse into a New England institution.

For more than five decades, Hilltop Steak House in Lynnfield drew crowds from across the Northeast to its sprawling Saugus complex, where diners routinely waited hours for a table beneath a towering 64ft cactus sign and beside a herd of fiberglass cows. At its peak, the restaurant seated roughly 1,500 people, employed more than 600 workers and generated tens of millions of dollars in annual sales.

A 1987 Boston Globe report cited estimates that Hilltop was the highest-grossing restaurant in the United States, bringing in $26.9 million annually from the eatery alone and roughly $45 million when its butcher shop was included. Now, nearly 13 years after Hilltop served its final meal, the family's longtime home, a flamboyant 1970s time capsule filled with chandeliers, custom wallpaper, hidden details and decades of memories, has been sold after being put on the market with The George Sarkis Group.

'We were thrilled with the family that bought it,' Santina 'Tina' Primavera, daughter of Hilltop founders Frank and Irene Giuffrida, told the Daily Mail. 'They know the history and they really want to preserve it. ' The five-bedroom home was built in 1973 during Hilltop's heyday, when Frank Giuffrida's steakhouse empire was growing into what many considered a Route 1 landmark. But Giuffrida's rise was far from guaranteed.

Born into a family of butchers, he left school at a young age after his father died and began cutting meat to help support his family. After a brief stint in California, he returned to Massachusetts and purchased a small bar on Route 1. He soon grew tired of the bar business and envisioned something larger.

After marrying Irene, the couple transformed the property into a restaurant, working side by side to build what would become one of the most successful independent steakhouses in America.

'My mother never worked so hard in her life,' Tina told the Daily Mail. 'The two of them built what it was as a team. ' The concept was simple: generous portions, reasonable prices and a dining experience unlike anything else on Route 1. Frank wanted the biggest sign on the highway and got it.

The giant cactus became one of the most recognizable landmarks in Massachusetts. Fiberglass cows grazed outside and dining rooms were named after Western cities inspired by his love of John Wayne films. Every room in the mansion featured its own distinctive palette, turning the property into a vibrant 1970s time capsule. The home's custom billiards room featured Tiffany-style pendant lights and was one of Frank Giuffrida's favorite gathering spots.

The home's retro gym, complete with orange workout equipment and mirrored walls. Irene Giuffrida's ornate pink bathroom features Roman columns, mirrored walls and a chandelier above the bathtub. Elegant furnishings and pink accents showcased the decorating style that made Irene Giuffrida's Lynnfield home a viral sensation decades later. Floor-to-ceiling drapes and custom furnishings helped make the home's sunken living room one of its most striking spaces.

The home's lavish bedrooms remained largely untouched for decades, turning the property into a 1970s time capsule. Inside the restaurant, the operation ran like what Tina described as 'a perfect oiled machine.

' There was a dedicated salad room, a room where employees spent entire shifts wrapping baked potatoes in foil, multiple kitchens and a butcher shop designed like a giant walk-in refrigerator. 'People would come back in droves,' Tina recalled. During the restaurant's busiest years in the 1980s, customers regularly waited up to two hours for a table. Police officers were needed to help manage crowds and escort cashiers carrying large amounts of money from registers to counting rooms.

The upstairs bar alone became the highest-grossing bar in New England, despite serving no food. Among Hilltop's most famous menu items were its filet mignon, beef cutlets, lobster pie and the restaurant's signature salad dressing, a product the family now hopes to bring back decades after the restaurant's closure. The beginning of the end came when Frank sold the business while it was still thriving.

Believing the restaurant could expand further under new ownership, he sold Hilltop but retained ownership of the land. The mansion's sale represents another closing chapter for the Giuffrida family legacy, a story of entrepreneurial grit, New England nostalgia, and the enduring appeal of a bygone era of American dining





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Hilltop Steak House Giuffrida Family Massachusetts Mansion 1970S Architecture Route 1 Landmark Restaurant History Historic Home Sale

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