Himalayan Restaurant Belfast Named Best in UK, Recognizes Excellence in Curry Restaurants Industry

A Belfast restaurant, Himalayan Restaurant Belfast, has been named as one of the best in the UK according to the 2022 Curry Restaurants Guide. The guide highlights establishments that not only serve excellent food but also uplift the community, create jobs, and uphold the highest standards of hospitality.

A Belfast restaurant, Himalayan Restaurant Belfast , has been named as one of the best in the UK in the 2022 Curry Restaurants Guide . The guide, launched in 2022, acknowledges establishments that not only serve excellent food but also uplift the community, create jobs, and uphold the highest standards of hospitality.

Himalayan Restaurant Belfast, the only spot in Northern Ireland, is renowned for its family-style dining and unique dishes combining Nepalese and Indian flavors. The restaurant's website highlights its reliance on finesse and subtlety when it comes to using spices and herbs. The Asian Catering Federation, representing the nation's 35,000 Asian and Oriental restaurants, conducted the event, open to all Asian cuisines.

Yawar Khan, Chair of the Asian Catering Federation, emphasized the importance of celebrating the hospitality sector's resilience, innovation, and exceptional dining experiences. The 2022 Curry Restaurants Guide showcases the versatility and dedication of the Asian food industry in the UK, despite rising costs and pressures. The guide recognizes chefs, restaurants, and industry leaders who set the benchmark for quality, consistency, and innovation. Himalayan Restaurant Belfast adds to this list, offering authentic Nepalese and Indian culinary experiences





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Curry Restaurants Guide Himalayan Restaurant Belfast Asian Catering Federation Excellence Community Jobs Hospitality

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